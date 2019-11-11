Hong Kong Stocks Fall as Violence Builds

By Steven Russolillo and Avantika Chilkoti

Violence in Hong Kong triggered the largest drop in local stocks since August on Monday, while concerns around U.S.-China trade negotiations continue to weigh on global markets.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng benchmark closed down 2.6%, the fourth-biggest drop of the year, after police fired gunshots at protesters, and demonstrations across the city forced schools and offices to close early.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 index were down 0.4% early Monday.

"It's very concerning today," said Weiqi Zhu, a fund manager at Gao Zheng Asset Management, adding that political uncertainty was putting off investment in Hong Kong. "The violence is up to another stage now."

The continuing protests have triggered similar selloffs this year, including in August when demonstrators paralyzed the airport, one of the world's busiest travel hubs. The Hang Seng Index is one of the weakest major stock market performers this year, up just 4%, compared with double-digit gains elsewhere in Asia, the U.S. and Europe.

In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite fell 1.8%. Consumer inflation data out over the weekend showed prices soared in October to the highest level in more than seven years, fueled by a continued surge in pork prices. Analysts say the new data reduced the chances of further monetary easing in China, at least in the coming months.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark lost 0.3% and South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.6%.

Overall in Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 dipped 0.5%. Mining stocks, which are often sensitive to changes in Chinese macroeconomic policy, led the European markets lower, with Glencore losing 3.8%, Anglo American down 3.1% and BHP down 2.8%.

Among the biggest gainers in Europe, shares in British bakery chain Greggs rallied 16%. The company raised its profit outlook for 2019 after it saw sales jump following the launch of its vegan sausage roll earlier this year.

U.S. Treasurys weren't trading Monday for the Veterans Day holiday. The U.S. stock market will be open.

Ahead of the opening bell in New York, Gap, Inc. was down 2.5%, extending Friday's losses as investors digest news of the chief executive's exit and the possible impact on plans to spin off the Old Navy brand.

Investors continued to monitor the status of U.S.-China trade negotiations stocks after President Donald Trump said Friday he hasn't yet agreed to roll back tariffs on Chinese imports.

After some optimism around the prospects of a "phase one" trade deal last week, some analysts like Mike Bell, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, have flagged concerns that investors could be disappointed by the scope of any agreement.

"The fundamental trade tension between the U.S. and China is unlikely to go away in a hurry and I think the problem with calling it a 'phase one' trade deal is that it then implies there will be a 'phase two' trade deal," Mr. Bell said.

The price of Brent Crude fell 1.2% to $61.78 per barrel. Speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi, Oman's oil minister said Monday that current production curbs among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are likely to be extended until the end of 2020, but won't be deepened in the short term.

Investors in oil have been watching prices closely this week after state-backed oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co. published more information over the weekend on its operations, ahead of an IPO in the coming weeks.

