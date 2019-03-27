Hong Kong Television Network : HKTV Announces 2018 Annual Results

For Immediate Release HKTV Announces 2018 Annual Results (Hong Kong, 27 March 2019) Hong Kong Television Network Limited ("HKTV") today announces annual results 2018 for the 12 months ended 31 December 2018. Key operational and financial highlights are: GMV on order intake during 2018 of HK$1,891.3 million, represented a growth of 77% relative to 2017 of HK$1,070.4 million; In 24 months' time, we achieved almost 5 times growth in average daily orders from 2,500 orders per day in January 2017 to 12,200 orders per day in December 2018, and even reached 12,900 orders per day in the month of October 2018; With substantial growth in average daily orders while maintaining the average order value at around HK$500 in 2018, our Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") on order intake also had a 4 times growth from HK$49 million in January 2017 to HK$195 million in December 2018; During 2018, collectively, we had 680,000 unique customers made purchase at HKTVmall and/or HoKoBuy, a growth from 477,000 in 2017; 84% growth on turnover reaching HK$896.4 million in 2018 versus HK$487.3 million in 2017; Net loss of HK$133.1 million in 2018 versus loss of HK$204.9 million in 2017 2018 is another year of breakthrough at HKTV. On the number unique customers, for every 10 people in Hong Kong aged over 18, 1 made purchases on our platforms; In terms of business growth, website rankings and word of mouth, all aspects of the results are encouraging. While once there was an argument that Hong Kong does not "Need" eCommerce, in 24 months' time, we proved this "Need" in the Hong Kong consumer market During 2018, the Group recorded a remarkable growth in turnover of HK$896.4 million (2017: HK$487.3 million) representing a growth of 84.0%. Turnover mainly composed of HK$685.9 million from direct merchandise sales (2017: HK$346.2 million), HK$197.4 million from income from concessionaire sales and other service income (2017: HK$139.1 million), HK$13.1 million from licensing of programme rights and net advertising income (2017: HK$2.0 million).

Other operating expenses increased by HK$169.0 million to HK$737.6 million in 2018 relative to HK$568.6 million incurred in 2017, and the increase was mainly attributable to the increase in the fulfilment costs by HK$102.3 million comparing to last year (which only attributed to 18% of GMV on completed orders in 2018 vs 22% in 2017), an increase of HK$55.3 million on marketing, promotional and the expansion costs of O2O shops from 15 in December 2017 to 39 in December 2018 and all related talent costs, an increase of HK$9.7 million on eCommerce operation and supporting costs, and the increase of HK$20.7 million in depreciation on property, plant and equipment. With these encouraging results, chairman of HKTV Ricky Wong said, "HKTVmall is not just an online marketplace. We aim to build a digital ecosystem encompassing business operations, trading, retailing, financial services and all aspects of daily lives. This digital ecosystem is also a new retailing model, which is supported by 3 core pillars." 1. Full Service Marketplace The 2 online portals in our Group, namely "HKTVmall" and "HoKoBuy", work with over 2,800 retailers and suppliers to provide over 270,000 product and service choices. Among all, supermarket and grocery products are catalysts for repeated purchase and stable traffic, as well as getting our customers acquainted to our mall with cross-selling. In 2018, supermarket products accounting for 34%, which ranked highest in our GMV on order intake, with another 18% coming from electrical appliances and 17% from personal care and skincare products. 2. "Goods to Man" Automated Warehousing Capacity The robotic and automated warehousing and pick/pack system installed in our 280,000 sq. ft. warehouse space. This robotic system was introduced from Germany and consists of 3 phases. The first phase was launched in first quarter of 2018 in our Tsing Yi logistics centre, handling 10,000 orders daily; The installation work for phase 2 at the logistics centre located at our Tseung Kwan O headquarter was also completed and started its operation since this month to handle customer orders. Upon the full operation of the system for phase 2, we will be able to handle 20,000 orders daily together with phase 1. Finally, we will install phase 3 of the system at the new warehouse space at Tseung Kwan O headquarter, that will increase our capacity to handle up to 35,000 orders daily. By that time, our logistics, warehousing, pick & pack as well as delivery will become more scalable, cost-effective and accurate.

3. Largest Residential Distribution Network We built our fleet from scratch. Currently, we have 250 trucks in operation daily, including outsourced trucks. One thing that worthy for attention is, our trucks were specially designed with multi-compartments: the one at the back of driving compartment sets at -18oC that is ideal for storage of frozen & chilled food, and the more spacious compartment at the back was designed for storage of items at ambient temperature. Upon arrival of the delivery address, our delivery assistants will deliver the items at different temperature levels directly to customers. Our residential distribution network does not only consist of delivery fleet, but also our existing 46 O2O stores. Different from traditional physical stores, our stores size on average, less than 400 sq. ft., that regularly display different product categories. Most importantly, these stores serve as education centres to reach existing and potential customers to enhance interactivity and connection. In addition, our O2O stores offer self- pickup services, that some stores such as Mei Foo Sun Chuen recorded more self-pickup orders than delivery orders. From this, we observed that delivery team and O2O stores are serving different customer segments and they combine to form an extensive residential distribution network. Seen from above, being the first mover, we established an infrastructure with end-to-end ownership which is difficult to replicate in a short period of time or with the legacy burden. Looking ahead, an important agenda for the coming year is to drive down the fulfilment costs per order. This can be achieved by: 1.Continued expansion of the automated warehousing system - Phase 3 at our Tseung Kwan O headquarter shall bring our daily capacity to about 35,000 orders; 2.A natural efficiency gain is expected when the order number continues to grow. For example, if on average, we have one order per active building, when we increase to three orders per active building, there will be a nature efficiency in terms of delivery time and costs; 3.Expansion of O2O shops - as at the date of this annual report, we already opened 46 O2O shops in Hong Kong, with a target to expand to around 120 by end of 2019. The O2O shops not only have brand presence and marketing purpose to bring in additional sales from nearby geographic location, it can also serve as new pick up points and walking distance distribution hub to reduce last mile door-to-door delivery costs. Another objectives are on new customer acquisition and to increase stickiness to our web and apps by conquering a group of loyal, sociable and high spending customers which we believe they are the elders, not the youth, in the consumer market. This can also be

achieved by making use of the social and group purchasing power and creating content beyond "shopping" by brand owners, users or Key Opinion Leader, etc.. In short, 2019 and afterward are the years for us to pursue cost efficiency and monetisation of digital consumer base, so as to bring in long term return to our shareholders. Our key business targets on the eCommerce business are as follows: 1.Achieve an annual GMV on order intake of HK$3.2 billion 2.Expand the O2O shops to around 120 by December 2019 Wong concluded, "With 4 years' trial and error experience, we believe that we have found an ideal way for eCommerce in Hong Kong. In coming years, we will continue our investments and to boost order volume in order to achieve breakeven. Combining with technology and innovation, we hope to match the development of eCommerce in Hong Kong with our neighborhood areas."