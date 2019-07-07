Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hong Kong Television Network : Unaudited Operational Information for April, May and June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 08:38pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Unaudited Operational Information

for April, May and June 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of Hong Kong Television Network Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the unaudited operational information of the Group for April, May and June 2019 which is the combined results of its online shopping platforms and offline business, namely HKTVmall and HoKoBuy.

Average daily order number (rounded to the nearest hundred)

Average order value (rounded to the nearest dollar)

Gross merchandise value on Order intake i (rounded to the nearest million)

Number of unique devices landing on product details page or performing search at HKTVmall and/or HoKoBuyii (rounded to the nearest thousand)

In the month of

June

May

April

June

May

April

2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

15,000

13,800

12,300

10,100

10,800

9,200

HK$500

HK$548

HK$521

HK$506

HK$506

HK$474

HK$225

HK$235 HK$192

HK$153

HK$169 HK$131

million

million

million

million

million

million

June 2019

March 2019

1,563,000

1,645,000

1

The Board wishes to remind shareholders and potential investors of the Company that the above information is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-yearly basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such sales information.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are cautioned not to unduly rely on such information and are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the Company's securities.

By Order of the Board

Hong Kong Television Network Limited

Wong Wai Kay, Ricky

Chairman

Hong Kong, 8 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Wai Kay, Ricky (Chairman), Mr. Cheung Chi Kin, Paul (Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Wong Nga Lai, Alice (Chief Financial Officer), Mr. Lau Chi Kong (Chief Operating Officer) and Ms. Zhou Huijing and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lee Hon Ying, John, Mr. Peh Jefferson Tun Lu and Mr. Mak Wing Sum, Alvin.

Notes:

  1. Gross merchandise value on Order intake represents the total gross sales dollar value for merchandise sold through a particular marketplace over a certain timeframe, before deduction of any discount offered by the marketplace, rebate used, cancellation and returns of merchandise sold.
  2. Data on unique device is extracted from our internal system and rounded to the nearest thousand. The data is collected based on the tracking cookies for web browser and the device advertising ID for app, which could be overlapping if (a) same device is used to browse the online shopping web-page through different browsers; (b) same device is used to open online shopping app and to browse online shopping web-page; and (c) the user amends the advertising ID of its device. These data are unaudited and are not indicative of the Company's business performance, financial condition or growth prospect. Readers should not place reliance on these data.

2

Disclaimer

Hong Kong Television Network Limited published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 00:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:03pSDL : New Agreement with Signed with AustSino and Noteholders
PU
09:03pAUSTSINO RESOURCES : Market Update
PU
08:50pDEUTSCHE BANK : to Exit Global Equities, Trading Business -- 4th Update
DJ
08:43pBANK OF JAPAN : Principal Figures of Financial Institutions (June) 
PU
08:43pORION MINERALS : Receives Prieska Project Environmental Authorisation
PU
08:43pORION MINERALS : Cleansing Statement
PU
08:43pORION MINERALS : Anglo American sefa Mining Fund Joins Orion Share Register
PU
08:43pLEFROY EXPLORATION : Gold Fields Drilling Enhances Lake Lefroy Gold Prospect
PU
08:43pRIO TINTO : FIFO programme delivers major economic boost to regional WA
PU
08:38pHONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK : Unaudited Operational Information for April, May and June 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Greensill issued false statement on bonds sold by metals tycoon Gupta
2CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED : CARNARVON PETROLEUM : Roc South-1 drilling update
3WeWork looking to raise up to $4 billion in debt ahead of IPO - source
4SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Claim..
5SDL: New Agreement with Signed with AustSino and Noteholders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About