Hong Kong authorities shut government offices due to protests

06/12/2019 | 08:04pm EDT

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong authorities were shutting government offices in the city's financial district for the rest of the week after a day of violence over an extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Early on Thursday just a handful of protesters remained milling about as a widespread cleanup around the city's legislature took place.

Police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and pepper spray in a series of skirmishes on Wednesday to clear demonstrators from the city's legislature. It was some of the worst violence in Hong Kong since Britain handed it back to Chinese rule in 1997.

The Hong Kong Hospital Authority said 72 people had been hospitalised by 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Farah Master in HONG KONG, Editing byh Michael Perry)

