Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hong Kong business activity contracts at fastest pace in 21 years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 09:23pm EST
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a vandalised store in Causeway Bay district, in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Business activity in Hong Kong's private sector fell to its weakest in 21 years in October, weighed down by anti-government protests and softening global demand, according to an IHS Markit survey published on Tuesday.

More than five months of often violent street protests have battered the city's retail and tourism sector, with preliminary government data showing the economy slid into recession for the first time in a decade in the third quarter.

Demand from mainland China declined at the sharpest pace in the survey's history - which started in July 1998 - while companies also cut back on purchasing and input inventories at the fastest clip since the series began, IHS Markit said.

"Hong Kong's private sector remained mired in one of its worst downturns for the past two decades during October, with the latest PMI survey signalling a deepening economic malaise," said Bernard Aw, principal economist at IHS Markit.

"As new orders continued to fall sharply, led by a record decline in demand from mainland China, firms were becoming increasingly pessimistic about the outlook."

Its seasonally adjusted headline Hong Kong Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) fell to 39.3 in October, down from 41.5 in September and signalling the worst deterioration since November 2008, during the global financial crisis.

A survey reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a figure below 50 denotes contraction.

Almost all growth engines in the Asian financial hub stalled over the summer as stores, shopping malls and restaurants shut to avoid clashes between riot police and protesters, while the Sino-U.S. trade war intensified. Hong Kong is one of the world's most popular tourism destinations and a bustling container port.

Protesters are angry by what they see as Beijing's tightening grip over the city's cherished freedoms promised under a "one country, two systems" formula when Britain returned it to Chinese rule in 1997.

The protests escalated in mid-June and show no sign of abating as demonstrators keep up their calls for universal suffrage and an independent inquiry into what they see as excessive police action, among other demands.

Police, who have at times fired rubber bullets and tear gas at petrol bomb-throwing protesters, say they have shown restraint in the face of escalating violence.

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IHS MARKIT LTD -1.36% 69.74 Delayed Quote.45.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:46pChina Caixin Services PMI Hit 8-Month Low in October
DJ
09:41pAsian shares near July peak as optimism grows on trade, economy
RE
09:40pAsian shares near July peak as optimism grows on trade, economy
RE
09:36pFrance calls on China to 'consolidate' market opening
RE
09:35pChinese President Xi says need to bring down trade barriers
RE
09:32pChina central bank cuts medium-term loan rate for first time since 2016 as growth cools
RE
09:27pResurgent Boeing 737 MAX could trigger jet surplus, analyst warns
RE
09:23pHong Kong business activity contracts at fastest pace in 21 years
RE
09:23pResurgent Boeing 737 MAX could trigger jet surplus, analyst warns
RE
09:19pOil edges lower amid doubts over OPEC cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2Oil edges lower amid doubts over OPEC cuts
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4SEMAFO INC. : SEMAFO: Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in non-Cash Working Capital of $50 Mi..
5BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING COMP : BIOHAVEN STATEMENT REGARDING KLEO PHARMACEUTICALS (KLEO): Thomas J. Lyn..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group