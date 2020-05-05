Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hong Kong business activity shrinks further in April on slumping demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 08:36pm EDT
People wear protective face masks as they take their lunch breaks at the financial Central district, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong

Business activity in Hong Kong shrank further in April, a private sector survey showed on Wednesday, as the conronavirus pandemic weighed heavily on demand, output and business confidence.

While the adjusted IHS Markit headline Hong Kong Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) edged up to 36.9 in April from 34.9 in March, it still signalled one of the sharpest deteriorations of private sector conditions in the city since July 1998, when the survey began.

The 50-mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Hong Kong's small, open economy, which was already in recession, has been hit from all sides by the health crisis, particularly in the retail and tourism sectors. The Hong Kong Retail Management Association (HKRMA) said last month about 25% of retail stores in the city were expected to close by end of the year despite fresh government relief measures against the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Global restrictions implemented to contain the pandemic continued to impact the bustling port city as demand remained weak while China's factories are gradually returning to work, growth is still well below usual levels and new orders from the mainland remain close to the record low seen in previous months.

With orders drying up, companies continued to cut back production, though the rate of decline eased in April with survey's output gauge ticking up to 30.5 from 26.0 in March.

New orders also showed another severe contraction despite the sub-index edging up to 26.8 from 23.3 seen in March.

(Reporting by Meg Shen; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:05pSK Innovation expects second quarter refining margins to stay weak on sluggish fuel demand
RE
09:04pCÔTE D'IVOIRE : An Additional $35 Million to Respond to the Coronavirus Pandemic
PU
08:54pMATSA RESOURCES : Quarterly Report March 2020
PU
08:49pCVC, Blackstone consider investing in Italy's Serie A soccer league - FT
RE
08:36pHong Kong business activity shrinks further in April on slumping demand
RE
08:23pSTATISTICS NEW ZEALAND : New Zealand trade after the COVID-19 outbreak – 6 May update
PU
08:13pIrish services industry PMI plunges to historic low of 13.9
RE
08:04pU.S., UK launch trade talks, pledge quick work as virus ravages global economy
RE
08:01pEXCLUSIVE : Lord & Taylor to liquidate its stores as soon as they reopen - sources
RE
08:00pCalifornia sues Uber, Lyft over misclassifying drivers as contractors
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines burn through $10 billion a month as traffic plummets
2SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : SUNCOR ENERGY : reports first quarter 2020 results
3BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat takes to grocery stores as lockdowns hit sales at restaurants
4HASBRO, INC. : HASBRO : Mattel looks to Christmas for recovery as sales warning hits shares
5BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS : Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-1..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group