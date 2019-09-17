Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hong Kong digital banks launch faces delay due to protests - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 12:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Standard Chartered is displayed at the financial Central district in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The launch of new online-only banks in Hong Kong is expected to be delayed in part due to anti-government protests in the city, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Most of the eight newly licensed digital banks in Hong Kong, including joint ventures involving Standard Chartered and Bank of China Hong Kong, had aimed to begin operating before the end of 2019.

But as protests stretch into a fourth month, the new banks, seen triggering the biggest shake-up to Hong Kong's retail banking sector in years, will now launch early in 2020, the people told Reuters.

A delay would be the latest sign of the damage being wrought on the Asian financial hub's economy due to the political turmoil that erupted in June.

Some of these so-called virtual banks had aimed to launch brand promotion campaigns as early as this month, but these plans have now been put off, the people said, on condition of anonymity give the sensitivity of the matter.

"This form of banking service is mainly aimed at the youth, millennials, and many of them are out on the street these days joining the protests," a senior executive at a licence winner said.

"It will be difficult to launch a brand campaign around them and attract their interest when their priority is clearly not having another bank account," said the executive, declining to be named as he was not authorised to talk to media.

More than 100 days of sometimes violent protests were sparked by a bill that would have drawn the semi- autonomous Chinese territory closer to the mainland Chinese legal system. The bill was withdrawn earlier this month, but the protests have since broadened into calls for universal suffrage.

Hong Kong awarded virtual banking licences to three groups in March - joint ventures led by StanChart and BOC Hong Kong, and a subsidiary of the international arm of Chinese online insurer ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance.

The banks intended to launch services in six-to-nine months, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said at that time.

Five more licences were issued later to joint ventures led by smartphone maker Xiaomi and Tencent, and a unit of Ant Financial among others.

HKMA said starting six-to-nine months after authorisation was "not a rigid requirement", but services were expected to be rolled out to the public in the fourth quarter at the earliest based on the virtual banks' latest indications.

StanChart said its virtual bank joint venture was working towards a launch in early 2020. Livi VB Ltd, the virtual banking joint venture led by BOC Hong Kong, said it was working towards the launch in the near future. ZhongAn declined to comment.

A spokeswoman for the Xiaomi-led joint venture said the virtual banking business was in the preparation stage, while Ant said that work for its bank was progressing smoothly. Tencent led-Fusion bank did not respond to a request for comment.

SOFT LAUNCH

A couple of the licence winners could still 'soft launch' in 2019, restricting services to staff and their families ahead of a full launch, the people said.

The virtual banks plan to offer savings accounts, credit cards, personal loans and travel insurance, and will try to take market share from HSBC, StanChart and some Chinese lenders who currently dominate retail banking in Hong Kong.

The launch delay is also partly due to the time required to build technology infrastructure, compliance and customer acquisition processes, and hire staff, the people said.

"This is about building a new bank from ground zero, with regulatory standards that are similar to traditional banks," one person said.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Alun John; Editing by Stephen Coates and Himani Sarkar)

By Sumeet Chatterjee and Alun John
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOC HONG KONG (HOLDINGS) LTD -0.87% 28.5 End-of-day quote.-2.40%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.57% 620.8 Delayed Quote.-4.37%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY -1.07% 91.35 End-of-day quote.64.60%
STANDARD CHARTERED -1.85% 690.8 Delayed Quote.13.38%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.86% 346.6 End-of-day quote.10.10%
XIAOMI CORP End-of-day quote.
ZHONG AN GROUP LTD 0.00% 0.25 End-of-day quote.-5.66%
ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:22aUAE official - Saudi Aramco attacks are a dangerous escalation
RE
01:21aTrump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
RE
01:20aTrump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aINTERNATIONAL PANEL TO CRITICIZE U.S. FAA'S BOEING 737 MAX APPROVAL PROCESS : Wsj
RE
01:12aTrade talks seen as unlikely to mend U.S.-China divide
RE
01:07aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : UNWTO praises advances in Vietnam's tourism
PU
01:06aDivided Fed set to cut interest rates this week, but then what?
RE
12:51aOil falls but prices still elevated after attacks on Saudi facilities
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
3Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
4Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities
5APPLE : Germany's Osram urges investors to accept $4.8 billion AMS offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group