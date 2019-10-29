Log in
Hong Kong disqualifies democracy activist Joshua Wong from district elections

0
10/29/2019 | 01:23am EDT
A journalist reacts after being hit with tears gas during an anti-government protest at Mong Kok in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government disqualified prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong from upcoming district elections on Tuesday, a move likely to sow further discord in a city hit by five months of anti-government unrest.

Wong, who was 17 when he became the face of the 2014 student-led Umbrella Movement, has not been a prominent figure in the current anti-government protests, which are largely leaderless, in the Chinese-ruled city.

However, the bespectacled Wong, now 23, holds a high profile internationally and described his disqualification - on the grounds that advocacy of Hong Kong's self-determination violates electoral laws - as "political censorship".

Protests, which started over a now-withdrawn extradition bill, have evolved into calls for greater democracy. They have plunged the city into its biggest crisis in decades, taken a heavy toll on the economy and show little sign of letting up.

They have also posed the biggest populist challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.

Wong said he was the only person disqualified out of more than 1,100 candidates in district council elections set for November.

Such votes have previously attracted little fanfare and been dominated by pro-Beijing candidates. But a summer of unrest has infused a new significance in the poll and prompted a record number of candidates and voters to register.

Hong Kong's government said in a statement one candidate was deemed invalid because they fell foul of electoral laws prohibiting "advocating or promoting 'self-determination'". It did not identify Wong by name.

Wong has said he supported the idea of a non-binding referendum for people to have a say over Hong Kong's future but that he is against independence, according to a post on his Facebook page on Saturday.

'VERY GRIM'

Wong's disqualification followed another weekend of protests that descended into chaotic clashes with police.

Black-clad and masked demonstrators set fire to shops and hurled petrol bombs, while residents in the working-class district of Mongkok poured on to the streets to hurl abuse at police officers sent to subdue the protesters.

Embattled leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she expected the Asian financial hub to record negative economic growth this year, in part as a result of the unrest.

"Our current assessment is that the full year of 2019 will likely show negative growth, which means we won't be able to achieve the already revised down positive growth of 0-1%," Lam said. "The situation is very grim".

Lam's gloomy forecast came two days after Financial Secretary Paul Chan said Hong Kong had fallen into recession and was unlikely to achieve any growth this year.

A preliminary estimate for third-quarter GDP on Thursday was expected to show two successive quarters of contraction - the technical definition of a recession.

Beijing-backed Lam said the government would unveil new measures to boost the economy once the unrest died down, without giving any details.

Protesters are angry about what they view as increasing interference by Beijing in Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula intended to guarantee freedoms not seen on the mainland.

China denies meddling and has accused foreign governments, including the United States and Britain, of stirring up trouble.

Tourist numbers have plummeted, with visitor numbers down nearly 50 percent in October, record declines in retail sales, rising unemployment and bankruptcies.

(Reporting By Clare Jim, Donny Kwok, Farah Master; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Michael Perry and Paul Tait)

By Clare Jim and Farah Master
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 0.80% 189.4 Delayed Quote.43.33%
0
