Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hong Kong government to lead Cathay Pacific bailout package: SCMP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 01:09am EDT
Cathay Pacific aircraft are seen parked on the tarmac at the airport, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong

By Jamie Freed

Hong Kong's government will lead a near HK$30 billion ($3.9 billion) bailout package for Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd giving it two observer seats in the boardroom, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The deal includes a government loan and equity stake, the newspaper said, adding it was part of a broader HK$40 billion capital restructuring exercise for the airline to help it weather the coronavirus pandemic.

Cathay and major shareholders Swire Pacific Ltd and Air China Ltd halted trading on Tuesday morning pending an announcement. Swire owns a 45% stake in Cathay and Air China owns 30%.

Cathay has grounded most of its planes because of falling demand amid coronavirus-related travel curbs, flying only cargo and a skeleton passenger network to major destinations such as Beijing, Los Angeles, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Vancouver.

The company last month said it had made an unaudited loss of HK$4.5 billion at its full-service airlines Cathay and Dragon over January-April and flagged a "very bleak" outlook.

Cathay in March sold six Boeing 777-300ER jets and associated equipment for $703.8 million to BOC Aviation Ltd, which Morningstar analyst Ivan Su said would cover more than half its projected cash outflow in 2020.

Cathay has furloughed some pilots at overseas bases and cut cabin crew roles in the United States and Canada since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but has not announced large-scale permanent job losses.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR CHINA LIMITED -0.18% 5.4 End-of-day quote.-31.73%
BOC AVIATION LIMITED 1.45% 52.35 End-of-day quote.-33.94%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 12.20% 230.5 Delayed Quote.-36.94%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED -1.01% 8.81 End-of-day quote.-23.52%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. 1.06% 152.17 Delayed Quote.0.57%
SOUTH CHINA HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED -2.31% 0.127 End-of-day quote.-30.98%
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED 1.19% 46.85 End-of-day quote.-35.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:39aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Bond hearing scheduled for man accused in Uber rider's death
AQ
01:38aONXEO : announces a capital increase of 7.3 million by private placement to Invus and Financière de la Montagne, the Company's historical shareholder
PU
01:31aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Defense Logistics Market 2020-2024 | Rising Global Military Spending to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:31aSENSORION : Announces Positive Preliminary Preclinical Data From Its Otoferlin Gene Therapy Program
BU
01:31aONXEO : Announces a Capital Increase of 7.3 Million by Private Placement to Invus and Financière de la Montagne, the Company's Historical Shareholder
BU
01:31aERYTECH PHARMA : Provides Update on Phase 2 Investigator Sponsored Trial of Eryaspase in Second-Line Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
GL
01:31aLOUDSPRING OYJ : carries out a directed share issue of EUR 800 000
AQ
01:31aERYTECH Provides Update on Phase 2 Investigator Sponsored Trial of Eryaspase in Second-Line Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
GL
01:30aEFTEN REAL ESTATE FUND III : The net asset value of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS as of 31.05.2020
AQ
01:29aSome Global Markets Follow U.S. Stocks Higher
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks extend rally as economic recovery hopes boost confidence
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Private equity scouts for China take-private deals amid tension, volatile markets
3CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION : China's troubled Baoshang rescue exposes fault lines in bank reform driv..
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5REPLIMUNE GROUP, INC. : REPLIMUNE : Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group