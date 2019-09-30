Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hong Kong home prices ease for 2nd consecutive month in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 12:23am EDT
Anti-government protesters retreat during a demonstration at Admiralty district in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong private home prices fell for the second straight month in July, according to government data released on Friday, amid continued pressure on the local economy from increasingly violent street protests and U.S.-China trade tensions.

The price drop slowed to 0.1%, compared to June's revised 0.6 percent fall, but property agents said the deceleration was due to low transaction volumes and they expected the downward trend to continue over the next few months.

"The low volume reflects the gap between buyers' and sellers' expectations," said Buggle Lau, chief analyst at realtor Midland. "Because of the fast contraction in transactions, the price drop didn't accelerate as originally expected."

Lau added there was some positivity in the fact there were not many cases of forced selling due to any cash crunch in the market, so he did not expect a fall as big as the 10% correction over the second half of last year.

Some other analysts, however, expect a fall of between 10% and 15% over the remainder of this year.

Realtor Centaline estimated last week that August transaction volumes and value in the secondary home market would drop to their lowest levels in six months, while values in the new home market would drop the lowest in eight months.

A drop in Centaline's valuation index also showed banks were becoming more conservative about approving mortgage loans, signalling a correction in the market.

Hong Kong's open economy is being hard pressed by the year-long U.S.-China trade war and social unrest since mid-June over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial in Communist Party-controlled courts.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jane Wardell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEW WORLD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LTD. -0.20% 10.18 End-of-day quote.-1.93%
PROPERTY AGENT INC -6.47% 1099 End-of-day quote.19.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33aHong Kong Aug home prices drop for third month, steeper declines forecast
RE
12:26aMost markets start week on subdued note on trade worries
RE
12:23aHong Kong home prices ease for 2nd consecutive month in July
RE
12:23aCENTRAL BANK OF MALAYSIA : Detailed Disclosure of International Reserves as at end-August 2019
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aHappy holidays? Not in China if frozen pork is on the table
RE
12:04aVietnam's Nghi Son refinery to shut for maintenance in October
RE
09/29GM and UAW union to continue talks on new labour deal
RE
09/29Fashion retailer Forever 21 files for bankruptcy
RE
09/29Fashion retailer Forever 21 files for bankruptcy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED : SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES : Hong Kong's sky-high property prices prove resilie..
2INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A. : INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : Forever 21, Teen-Focused Retailer, Files f..
3Oil prices climb as positive China factory data eases demand concerns
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : South Korean unit denies report of pullout
5RIO TINTO LIMITED : RIO TINTO : scraps plans for Canadian iron ore unit sale, floatation - WSJ
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group