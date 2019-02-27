Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hong Kong home prices rise for first time in six months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 11:49pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A model of LP6 property development by Nan Fung Group is shown in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong private home prices posted their first monthly on month rise in six months in January, as sales rebounded in one of the world's least affordable property markets.

Prices rose 0.1 percent from a month ago in January, government data showed, compared with December's revised 2.3 percent decline.

Thomas Lam, executive director of Knight Frank, said while the data showed prices stabilising, a sustained recovery was unlikely.

"Now the market is relatively stable, I forecast the index will rise another 0.5 percent in February," Lam said.

"I expect the property will continue to correct this year."

Knight Frank maintains its full year forecast for a 10 percent decline this year with vulnerability seen in the so-called "nano flat" sector.

Over the past decade, ultra low interest rates, limited housing supply and large capital flows from mainland Chinese buyers helped push housing prices up more than 200 percent. That bubble was burst in the middle of last year and prices have since come off 9 percent.

A continued correction could lead to more cases of negative equity on residential mortgage loans, which resurfaced for the first time in two years in the last quarter of 2018.

Affordability is still an issue. A flat of 60 square metres (646 square ft) on Hong Kong Island cost an average of HK$10.14 million (971,292 pounds) in January, according to official data.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year that estimated public housing production for the next 5 years is 100,400 units, while private sector will complete 18,800 units annually, up 20 percent from the past 5 years.

He added the government has no intention to withdraw any demand-side management measures at this stage, which includes extra stamp duty, as home prices are still above people's affordability levels.

Leading developer Sun Hung Kai Properties said an easing of tensions between Beijing and Washington and banks' favourable mortgage plans would support the housing market.

(Reporting by Clare Jim and Joy Leung; Editing by Sam Holmes)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:05aConsumers, weak exports seen curbing U.S. fourth-quarter growth
RE
12:03aChina's Factory Activity Lowest Level in Three Years
DJ
02/27Jerome Powell Addresses House Financial Services Committee
DJ
02/27Hong Kong home prices rise for first time in six months
RE
02/27USTR to suspend China tariff hike 'until further notice'
RE
02/27MINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Signing of the Bilateral Swap Arrangement between Japan and India (February 28, 2019)
PU
02/27Saudi Arabia may raise April crude prices for Asia
RE
02/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Airbus, OneWeb aim for new satellite era with first launch
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
3HP INC : HP : misses revenue estimates, shares down 12 percent
4BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : 'transformation agenda' sees raft of executive changes
5PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Brazil's Petrobras posts first annual profi..
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.