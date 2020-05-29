Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hong Kong leaders say Trump 'completely wrong' for curbing ties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 11:30pm EDT
U.S. President Trump makes announcement about China at the White House in Washington

By Jessie Pang and Greg Torode

Senior Hong Kong government officials lashed out on Saturday at moves by U.S. President Donald Trump to strip the city of its special status in a bid to punish China for imposing national security laws on the global financial hub.

Speaking hours after Trump said the city no longer warranted economic privileges and some officials could face sanctions, security minister John Lee told reporters that Hong Kong's government could not be threatened and would push ahead with the new laws.

"I don't think they will succeed in using any means to threaten the (Hong Kong) government, because we believe what we are doing is right," Lee said.

Justice minister Teresa Cheng said the basis for Trump's actions was "completely false and wrong", saying the need for national security laws were legal and necessary.

In some of his toughest rhetoric yet, Trump said Beijing had broken its word over Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy from Beijing, by proposing the national security legislation and that the territory no longer warranted U.S. economic privileges.

"We will take action to revoke Hong Kong's preferential treatment as a separate customs and travel territory from the rest of China," Trump said, adding that Washington would also impose sanctions on individuals seen as responsible for "smothering - absolutely smothering - Hong Kong's freedom."

Trump told reporters at the White House that China's move on Hong Kong was a tragedy for the world, but he gave no timetable for the moves, leaving Hong Kong residents, businesses and officials to ponder just how far his administration will go.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong said Saturday marked "a sad day" for China's freest city.

"This is an emotional moment for Americans in Hong Kong and it will take companies and families a while to digest the ramifications," AmCham President Tara Joseph said in a statement.

"Many of us ... have deep ties to this city and with Hong Kong people. We love Hong Kong and it's a sad day," she said, adding the chamber would continue to work with its members to maintain Hong Kong's status as a vital business centre.

(For an explainer on how important Hong Kong is to China as a free finance hub, please click.)

China's parliament this week approved a decision to create laws for Hong Kong to curb sedition, secession, terrorism and foreign interference. Mainland security and intelligence agents may be stationed in the city for the first time - moves critics say put the city's extensive freedoms at risk.

Authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong insist the legislation will target only a small number of "troublemakers" who threaten China's national security. They say such action is urgently needed after months of sometimes violent anti-government protests rocked the city last year.

Protests are simmering again as Hong Kong emerges from its coronavirus shutdown. Demonstrators are expected to take to the streets on Sunday.

Trump did not name any sanctions targets but said the announcement would "affect the full range of agreements we have with Hong Kong", including the U.S.-Hong Kong extradition treaty to export controls on dual-use technologies and more "with few exceptions".

China's Global Times, published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party, said Trump's decision was a "recklessly arbitrary" step.

The Hong Kong government has had a long history of working ties with U.S. counterparts, distinct from Beijing, with cooperation on counter-terrorism, trade and money laundering.

More than 1,300 U.S. firms have offices in Hong Kong and provide about 100,000 jobs. In the past decade, the U.S. trade surplus with Hong Kong has been the biggest among all its trading partners, totalling $297 billion from 2009 to 2018.

(Reporting by Jessie Pang and Greg Torode; Additional reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Daniel Wallis and William Mallard)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/29Hong Kong leaders say Trump 'completely wrong' for curbing ties
RE
05/29DHHL NEWS RELEASE : Remediation Improvements to Begin on Anahola Reservoirs
PU
05/29Listing of animals to help stop illegal sales of wildlife
PU
05/29CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Two sessions point to accelerating reform
PU
05/29U.S. pipeline operator Energy Transfer warns of coming job cuts
RE
05/29Sale of shut Philly refinery to real estate developer delayed
RE
05/29Lyft violates Washington DC sick day law during pandemic, lawsuit claims
RE
05/29Court ruling in Keystone XL case another blow to big U.S. pipelines, say energy analysts
RE
05/29WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Investors eye consumer discretionary stocks as U.S. reopens
RE
05/29To punish China, Trump moves to end Hong Kong privileges
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends mostly higher as U.S.-China spat simmers
2CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION : CANOPY GROWTH : Pot producer Canopy Growth's loss bigger than expected
3UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : cutting 13 top jobs, adding international flights in July
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Edging closer to bailout, Lufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels
5ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group