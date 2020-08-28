Hong Kong lifts Brazil's Aurora chicken plant ban, meat lobby says

SAO PAULO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government has lifted a temporary ban on chicken imports from a plant operated by Brazil's Central Cooperativa Aurora that was blocked until tests proved there was no risk of contamination by coronavirus in meat produced there.

According to a statement from Brazilian meat industry lobby ABPA, the ban was lifted on Friday by Hong Kong's food safety and health authorities after the Brazilian government provided all assurances that the products are safe.

Aurora confirmed the lifting of the ban, which concerned its chicken plant in the town of Xaxim, state of Santa Catarina, in southern Brazil.

Hong Kong suspended chicken imports from that Aurora facility on Aug. 17. The move was announced after the Chinese city of Shenzhen detected the virus' genetic material on chicken wings and packages originated there.

That discovery led Aurora, Brazil's third largest chicken and poultry producer, to voluntarily suspended poultry exports to China from that plant. That self-imposed ban remains in place, an Aurora spokesman said. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Marguerita Choy)