Hong Kong lifts Brazil's Aurora chicken plant ban, meat lobby says

SAO PAULO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government has
lifted a temporary ban on chicken imports from a plant operated
by Brazil's Central Cooperativa Aurora that was blocked until
tests proved there was no risk of contamination by coronavirus
in meat produced there.
According to a statement from Brazilian meat industry lobby
ABPA, the ban was lifted on Friday by Hong Kong's food safety
and health authorities after the Brazilian government provided
all assurances that the products are safe.
Aurora confirmed the lifting of the ban, which concerned its
chicken plant in the town of Xaxim, state of Santa Catarina, in
southern Brazil.
Hong Kong suspended chicken imports from that Aurora
facility on Aug. 17. The move was announced after the Chinese
city of Shenzhen detected the virus' genetic material on chicken
wings and packages originated there.
That discovery led Aurora, Brazil's third largest chicken
and poultry producer, to voluntarily suspended poultry exports
to China from that plant. That self-imposed ban
remains in place, an Aurora spokesman said.
(Reporting by Ana Mano
Editing by Marguerita Choy)