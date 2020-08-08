Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hong Kong markets watchdog says it does not think sanctions will affect financial firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/08/2020 | 02:30am EDT

Hong Kong's markets watchdog is not aware of any aspect of U.S. sanctions imposed on Hong Kong officials that will affect how financial firms carry on their normal operations in the city, a spokesman said on Saturday.

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the territory's current and former police chiefs and eight other top officials for what Washington says is their role in curtailing political freedoms in the territory.

"Many global firms have prior experience of properly assessing and responding to specific U.S. sanctions to the extent they may affect any of their clients and related activities," the spokesman for the markets watchdog said.

The Securities and Futures Commission "is not aware of any aspect of the (national security law) or the U.S. sanctions announced on Friday that would affect the way in which firms carry on their normal operations in Hong Kong", the spokesman added.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:48aAmerican Firms Take Refuge in China -- WSJ
DJ
07:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
07:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
07:48aTAKE-TWO, MICROSOFT, CAPITAL ONE : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
07:30aHong Kong markets watchdog says it does not think sanctions will affect financial firms
RE
07:29aINSURANCE AUTHORITY : Response of the Insurance Authority to imposition of sanctions by the United States Government on individuals in Hong Kong
PU
05:52aBeijing's HK office says U.S. sanctions "clowning actions" as tensions escalate
RE
05:44aHk govt says sanctions represent "blatant and barbaric interference" in china's internal affairs
RE
05:42aHong kong govt says u.s. sanctions are "shameless and despicable"
RE
04:39aBeijing's top HK office says U.S. sanctions are "clowning actions" and "ridiculous"
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : 'Bull everything' rally leaves investors wondering what to own
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. judge denies bail to two men accused of aiding Ghosn escape
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Bargain-hunters look to U.S. real estate stocks as S&P nears record..
4FASTLY, INC. : INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Fastly, I..
5ERICSSON AB : Nokia's new CEO adopts wait and see strategy in 'dream job'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group