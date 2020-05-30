Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hong Kong officials say Trump 'completely wrong' to end city's special status

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/30/2020 | 08:55am EDT
U.S. President Trump makes announcement about China at the White House in Washington

By Jessie Pang and Greg Torode

Hong Kong officials lashed out on Saturday at moves by U.S. President Donald Trump to strip the city of its special status in a bid to punish China for imposing national security laws on the global financial hub.

Speaking hours after Trump said the city no longer warranted economic privileges and that some officials could face sanctions, security minister John Lee told reporters that Hong Kong could not be threatened and would push ahead with the new laws.

"I don't think they will succeed in using any means to threaten the (Hong Kong) government, because we believe what we are doing is right," Lee said.

Justice minister Teresa Cheng said the basis for Trump's actions was "completely false and wrong", saying national security laws were legal and necessary for the former British colony.

In some of his toughest rhetoric yet, Trump said Beijing had broken its word over Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy from Beijing, by proposing the national security legislation and that the territory no longer warranted U.S. economic privileges.

"We will take action to revoke Hong Kong's preferential treatment as a separate customs and travel territory from the rest of China," Trump said, adding that Washington would also impose sanctions on individuals seen as responsible for "smothering - absolutely smothering - Hong Kong's freedom".

Trump told reporters at the White House that China's move was a tragedy for the world, but he gave no timetable for the moves, leaving Hong Kong residents, businesses and officials to ponder just how far his administration will go.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong said Saturday marked "a sad day" for China's freest city.

"This is an emotional moment for Americans in Hong Kong and it will take companies and families a while to digest the ramifications," AmCham President Tara Joseph said in a statement.

"Many of us ... have deep ties to this city and with Hong Kong people. We love Hong Kong and it's a sad day," she said, adding the chamber would continue to work with its members to maintain Hong Kong's status as a vital business centre.

'THUGGISH' CRACKDOWN

Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula, with the guarantee of many freedoms, including the right to protest and an independent judiciary, not enjoyed on the mainland.

Chris Patten, the last British governor, said Chinese President Xi Jinping was so nervous about the position of the ruling Communist Party that he was risking a new Cold War with his "thuggish" crackdown in Hong Kong.

China's parliament this week approved a decision to create laws for Hong Kong to curb sedition, secession, terrorism and foreign interference. Mainland security and intelligence agents may be stationed in the city for the first time.

Authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong insist the legislation will target only a small number of "troublemakers" who threaten China's national security. They say such action is urgently needed after months of sometimes violent anti-government, anti-China protests rocked the city last year.

Protests are simmering again as Hong Kong emerges from its coronavirus shutdown. Demonstrators are expected to take to the streets on Sunday.

Trump did not name any sanctions targets but said the announcement would "affect the full range of agreements we have with Hong Kong", including the U.S.-Hong Kong extradition treaty to export controls on dual-use technologies and more "with few exceptions".

An editorial in the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's Communist Party, said some external forces with ulterior motives have been issuing so-called "Hong Kong-related statements" for a while, threatening to "strongly respond", and lobbying for "immediate attention".

Such attempts to interfere in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs would not scare the Chinese people and were doomed not to succeed, it said, without explicitly naming the United States.

(Reporting by Jessie Pang and Greg Torode; Additional reporting by Anne Marie Roantree in Hong Kong, Ryan Woo in Beijing and Guy Faulconbridge in London; Editing by Daniel Wallis, William Mallard and Nick Macfie)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:30aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2020/05/30Premier Li stresses accomplishment of tasks set in work report
PU
09:20aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF TAJIKISTAN : Working trip to Jayhun district
PU
09:10aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's tax, fee cuts total over 906b yuan in Jan-April
PU
08:55aHong Kong officials say Trump 'completely wrong' to end city's special status
RE
08:10aUS ANNOUNCEMENT ON BREAKING TIES WITH THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION : Statement by the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen and High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell
PU
08:05aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's progress on economic resumption on May 30
PU
07:19aLufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels over state bailout
RE
06:53aBritain to launch big stimulus package before summer - FT
RE
06:45aOFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF : President Ghani accepts credentials of new Russian Ambassador
PU
06:44aeSwatini's economy forecast to shrink 6.7% due to coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends mostly higher as U.S.-China spat simmers
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Bets Big on China Electric Cars, Batteries
3UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : cutting 13 top jobs, adding international flights in July
4ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google postpones Android 11 unveiling amid U.S. protests
5ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group