Hong Kong police search pollster's office days after security law introduced

* Polling organisation suspected of being hacked, police say
* Ex-democracy lawmaker believes raid linked to primary
election
* Hong Kong returned to China with guarantee of wide-ranging
autonomy in 1997
*
(Adds details on primary election in paragraphs 2 and 3)
HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong police searched the
office of an independent political pollster on Friday, 10 days
after Beijing imposed sweeping national security legislation
that has sent a chill across the former British colony.
The raid came ahead of weekend primary elections for which
pollster Robert Chung's Hong Kong Public Opinion Research
Institute (HKPORI) is a co-organiser.
The primaries for Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp aim to
select candidates who will stand the best chance of achieving a
35-plus majority in Legislative Council polls in September.
Chung told Reuters authorities arrived at his office and he
"negotiated" with police to try to understand the basis for
their search warrant. He said police copied some information
from computers.
Police confirmed to Reuters they had searched his office.
"The police received a report from the public that the
computer system of a polling organisation was suspected of being
hacked and some personal information of the public was leaked,"
they said in a statement.
"The investigation is still ongoing and no one has been
arrested."
Chung told a news conference early Saturday he was worried
the information police obtained could be used in other
investigations but would do his best to protect his sources. He
did not describe the nature of the data taken.
"We obtained an oral promise that they wouldn’t use it for
other investigations," Chung said.
Last year, Chung, who has repeatedly been criticised by
pro-Beijing forces who question the accuracy of his polls, broke
away from a polling operation he oversaw at the University of
Hong Kong to set up his independent HKPORI.
Former Hong Kong democracy lawmaker Au Nok-hin said he
believed the raid was related to the primary elections and were
aimed at stoking fear in the community.
HKPORI conducted three public opinion polls for Reuters on
how residents of the city saw the sometimes violent
pro-democracy protest movement that began in 2019. The surveys
were conducted in December, March and June.
In the most recent poll, almost half of Hong Kong residents
polled said they were "very much opposed" to Beijing’s move to
implement national security legislation in the city that
returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with a guarantee of
wide-ranging autonomy.
The poll also showed support for the protest movement fading
even as most people continued to voice support for its key
demands, including universal suffrage and the resignation of
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam.
One question in the survey asked residents if they supported
independence for Hong Kong, a political call that is a red line
for Communist Party rulers in Beijing and has already become a
target under the new security law.
Of those surveyed, 21% said they supported an independent
Hong Kong, about unchanged from March. Opposition to the idea
was at 60%.
Beijing imposed the national security legislation just
before midnight on June 30, making crimes of secession,
subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces
punishable with up to life in prison.
The Hong Kong and Chinese government officials have said the
law is vital to plug gaping holes in national security defences
exposed by the months of anti-government and anti-China unrest.
They have said action was vital given the city’s failure to
pass such laws by itself as required under its
mini-constitution, known as the Basic Law.
The primary elections come ahead of Legislative Council
polls on Sept. 6, when the pro-democracy camp hopes to secure a
35-plus majority in the legislature, giving them power to block
government proposals and potentially paralyse the
administration.
Pro-Beijing lawmakers have said that the democrats' aim to
disrupt the administration could lead to a constitutional
crisis.
Secretary for Constitutional Affairs Erick Tsang warned this
week that the primary election could violate the new security
law, drawing a swift rebuke from the democracy camp.
(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree, Yanni Chow, Jessie Pang and
Carol Mang; Editing by William Maclean, Nick Macfie, Cynthia
Osterman and William Mallard)