Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hong Kong protesters take aim at Chinese visitors to explain grievances

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019 | 01:03am EDT
Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link's West Kowloon Terminus Opening Ceremony

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Thousands of protesters are expected to take to the streets in the heart of Hong Kong’s tourism district on Sunday to explain to mainland Chinese visitors their opposition to an extradition bill that has plunged the city into political turmoil.

Protests against the now-suspended bill have drawn millions of people onto the streets of the former British colony in recent weeks in what has become the greatest popular challenge to Chinese President Xi Jinping since he took power in 2012.

The bill, which would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party, has triggered outrage across broad sections of Hong Kong amid concerns it threatens the much-cherished rule of law that underpins the city's international financial status.

Demonstrators besieged and ransacked the legislative building in the heart of the city on Monday before they were driven back by police firing tear gas.

The protests have received little coverage in mainland China, where censors have blocked most news of the largest demonstrations since the bloody suppression of pro-democracy activists in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square in June 1989.

Protesters now plan to take their message directly to mainland Chinese tourists for the first time with a rally finishing at the city's high-speed rail station that connects to the mainland.

Hong Kong's MTR Corporation, which runs the city's underground railway, said it would shut all entrances to the West Kowloon station apart from a specific route for passengers. Food and beverage outlets would also be closed.

    Online train tickets between Hong Kong and Shenzhen on the mainland were displayed as sold out from 2.30 p.m.-6.30 p.m. (0630 GMT-1030 GMT), coinciding with the hours of the protest.

    Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK said more than 1,000 police officers would be on standby. Police said on Sunday some roads would be closed temporarily and public transport would be diverted.

Hong Kong's Tourism Association has also said some travel agencies would stay away from the fashionable Tsim Sha Tsui area, popular with mainland visitors, on Sunday.

Organizers have produced witty advertisements to urge people to join the march. "Dear magicians, if you were unable to turn the cold-hearted into warm-hearted, take to the streets with us on July 7," said one.

The extradition bill, which has left Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam clinging to her job, would cover Hong Kong residents and foreign and Chinese nationals living or traveling through the city.

Lawyers and rights groups say China's justice system is marked by torture, forced confessions and arbitrary detention, claims that Beijing denies. Protesters want the bill withdrawn altogether.

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula that allows freedoms not enjoyed in mainland China, including freedom to protest and an independent judiciary.

    Lam has offered closed-door talks to students from two universities but activists said they want the discussions to be open to the public and called for a halt to investigations of protesters. Police began arresting protesters this week.

    Nearly 2,000 people marched in the northwestern residential district of Tuen Mun on Saturday to protest against middle-aged mainland women they accused of brashly singing and dancing to pop songs in Putonghua, a Beijing dialect of Mandarin Chinese.

Protesters said the singers caused noise pollution and disturbed residents. Scuffles broke out and police used pepper spray to disperse crowds, broadcaster RTHK said.

(Reporting by Vimvam Tong, Twinnie Siu, Aleksander Solum, Jessie Pang and Noah Sin; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Paul Tait)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:03aHong Kong protesters take aim at Chinese visitors to explain grievances
RE
07/06South Korea assessing financial sector risks of wider row with Japan
RE
07/06China will further open up forex market - regulator
RE
07/06ECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Ministers in Charge of Women, Social Affairs and Child Protection meet in Niamey ahead of the First Ladies' Summit
PU
07/06Brazilian House speaker predicts pension reform vote on Tuesday
RE
07/06PRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President Ramaphosa departs South Africa for Niger to attend AU Summit
PU
07/06WHO WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION REGIONAL OFFICE FO : As Ebola Disease Transmission is interrupted in Kasese District, Arua goes on high alert following confirmation of a case near the border
PU
07/06UNDP UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME : UAE and UNDP Sign Partnership to Advance Happiness and SDGs Globally
PU
07/06Morocco's finance hub to change tax regime after EU criticism
RE
07/06Europe needs to find candidate to head IMF - France
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1QNB QATAR NATIONAL BANK SAQ : Leaders pause for breath at the G20 Summit Read More...
2RUMBLEON : 2017 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Review and Specs
3BENGUET CORP. : BENGUET : Dragon's riding on the back
4RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Sports schedule for Monday, July 8
5EVENTBRITE INC : EVENTBRITE : refunds tickets to Roxodus, abruptly cancelled music festival

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About