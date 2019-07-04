Hong Kong rates spike on jumbo IPO, local dollar rallies

The one-month and two-week tenors shot up to 2.99% and 3.53%, respectively, their highest since October 2008, while two-month and three-month HIBOR reached their highest level since November of the same year.

HIBOR's climb lifted the Hong Kong Dollar <HKD=D4> to its highest since May 2017 in morning trade. The currency was seen at 7.7843 per dollar.

Hong Kong will host a $9.8 billion listing of brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev Asia-Pacific business this month, which is set to be the biggest IPO of the year globally.

