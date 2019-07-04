Log in
Hong Kong rates spike on jumbo IPO, local dollar rallies

07/04/2019

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate (HIBOR) rose across the curve on Thursday as investors scrambled for cash ahead of the city's and the world's biggest initial public offering of the year.

The one-month and two-week tenors shot up to 2.99% and 3.53%, respectively, their highest since October 2008, while two-month and three-month HIBOR reached their highest level since November of the same year.

HIBOR's climb lifted the Hong Kong Dollar <HKD=D4> to its highest since May 2017 in morning trade. The currency was seen at 7.7843 per dollar.

Hong Kong will host a $9.8 billion listing of brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev Asia-Pacific business this month, which is set to be the biggest IPO of the year globally.

(Reporting by Noah Sin; Additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 4.12% 83.21 Delayed Quote.44.21%
Latest news "Interest Rates"
