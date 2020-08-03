Hong Kong reports 80 new coronavirus cases, slight drop from previous highs

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported 80 new
coronavirus cases on Monday, dropping below 100 infections for
the first time in 12 days, as a team of Chinese officials began
preparations for widespread testing in the global financial hub,
which has seen a resurgence in cases.
The initiative, which was announced by the Chinese
government, marks the first time mainland health officials have
assisted Hong Kong in its battle to control the epidemic.
The government also extended mandatory wearing of masks in
public places, including outdoors, and a ban on in-house dining
after 6 pm local time (1000 GMT) until at least Aug. 11.
A ban on face-to-face teaching at local schools has also
been extended beyond August 17, with the academic year now due
to start with online classes.
Since late January, around 3,600 people have been infected
in Hong Kong, 37 of whom have died.
(Reporting by Yanni Chow; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by
Gareth Jones)