Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hong Kong's April home prices rise at quickest pace in six years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 04:45am BST
FILE PHOTO: A representative from a developer poses in front of a backdrop during a promotional event in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's private home prices rose at their fastest pace since February 2013, as upbeat sentiment, low interest rates and a large number of new launches drew more buyers into the market.

Home prices in one of the world's most expensive property markets gained for the fourth straight month in April, rising 3.2% from the previous month, compared with a revised 3.05% increase in March, government data showed on Friday.

Homebuyers piled into the market after they saw prices rebound quickly since the beginning of this year on easing concerns over rising interest rates and the U.S.-China trade war, fearing homes would be unaffordable later.

But analysts said the rising price trend may not be sustainable, especially as trade tensions between China and the United States intensified again earlier this month, leading to a plunge in transaction volume.

Sales in the primary home market in the second half of May slowed to 370 from 2,000 in the first half, analysts said. But the impact will only be reflected in the June data, they added.

Over the past decade, ultra low interest rates, limited housing supply and large capital flows from mainland Chinese buyers pushed housing prices up more than 200 percent.

In April, a flat of 60 square metres (646 square ft) on Hong Kong Island cost an average of HK$11.2 million ($1.43 million), according to official data.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:22aMexico cenbank board member says this is 'game changer' after U.S. tariff threat
RE
12:22aAsian automaker shares hit as Trump threatens Mexico with tariffs
RE
12:20aAsian automaker shares hit as Trump threatens Mexico with tariffs
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aHard for Xi, Trump to make progress on trade - former China central bank chief
RE
12:11aHARD FOR XI, TRUMP TO MAKE PROGRESS ON TRADE : former China central bank chief
RE
12:08aTrump Threatens Tariffs on Mexican Imports in Response to Migrant Surge -- 3rd Update
DJ
05/30Tariff wars - duties imposed by Trump and U.S. trading partners
RE
05/30MINISTRY OF INFOMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS OF S : Deputy Minister Hoang Vinh Bao meets the delegation of US Trade Representative
PU
05/30Hong Kong's April home prices rise at quickest pace in six years
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual meeting as users vent frustratio..
2AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS INC : Major Hollywood studios may reconsider Georgia business over abortion law
3AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon interested in buying Boost from T-Mobile, Sprint - sources
4Oil falls to two-month lows on small U.S. crude stock draw, trade war worries
5GAP : GAP : cuts profit forecast after 'extremely challenging' quarter; shares slump 11%
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About