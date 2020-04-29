Log in
Hong Kong's Economy May Contract 4%-7% This Year, Financial Secretary Says

04/29/2020 | 04:55am EDT

By Ronnie Harui

Hong Kong's economy is likely to contract more deeply this year than previously forecast, owing to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said.

The economy is likely to shrink between 4% and 7% in 2020, Chan said at the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Hong Kong is scheduled to release its advance first-quarter gross domestic product figures next week.

Almost all economic sectors have been severely hit and the unemployment rate has soared, Chan said.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com

