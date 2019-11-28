Hong Kong's Leading Provider of IPO Share Registry Services Tricor Group Presents Curated Seminars to Help Mainland Chinese Companies Navigating Listing Overseas

Tricor Group (Tricor), Asia’s leading business expansion specialist and provider of integrated business, corporate, investor, human resources and payroll, corporate trust and debt services, was pleased to offer two seminars aimed at advising Chinese companies on effectively navigating the opportunities and challenges of listing their firms overseas. The seminars were held on November 27 in Beijing and November 29 in Shanghai.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005227/en/

Tricor top executives shared their expert knowledge and predictions for 2020 and beyond, covering the topics including the Hong Kong IPO Process & Share Registration System, Offshore Trusts, Family Trust & Employee Benefit Trust Shareholding Structures and the benefits of Cayman for IPOs. (Photo: Business Wire)

A team of Tricor executives led interactive sessions at the seminars including Managing Director of Commercial Services Pamela Chung, Group Director of Business Development, Trust & Corporate Services Karen Cheung, Managing Director of Trust Services Michael Shue, Executive Director of Trust Services Yie Ying Tan and Tricor Cayman Islands CEO Ian Comins.

The seminars provided the latest and up-to-date market knowledge specifically tailored to guide and assist Chinese companies in the mainland throughout their IPO journey – from strategy, planning, and implementation. Key topics covered included capital market updates, stock registry trends, IPO step-by-step planning, family trust structures, employee benefits trust, overview of Cayman Islands vehicles and economic substance rules.

Lennard Yong, Tricor Group CEO, said: “Our team of executives was pleased to meet with growth-minded and ambitious Chinese companies to thoughtfully discuss and strategize how Tricor’s sophisticated asset protection and integrated wealth management solutions can support their end-to-end needs as they prepare to embark on their overseas IPO journey. Listing overseas presents Chinese companies with unique opportunities and challenges. As Asia’s leading business expansion specialist and leading provider of IPO share registry services in Hong Kong with market leading capabilities in Singapore and Malaysia, Tricor is well-positioned to empower Chinese companies through every stage of the IPO process.”

About Tricor Group

Tricor Group (Tricor) is the leading business expansion specialist in Asia, with global knowledge and local expertise in business, corporate, investor, human resources & payroll, and corporate trust & debt services. Tricor provides the building blocks for, and catalyzes every stage of clients’ business growth, from incorporation to IPO. Tricor has had a rapid expansion through organic growth and development as well as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions. The Group today has over 50,000 clients globally, a staff strength of over 2,600 and a network of offices in 47 cities across 21 countries / territories. Our client portfolio includes over 1,500 companies listed in Hong Kong and China, ~500 companies listed in Singapore and Malaysia, and more than 40% of the Fortune Global 500 companies, as well as a significant share of multinationals and private enterprises operating across international markets. In March 2017, the Permira Funds became the controlling shareholder of the Tricor Group, alongside management.

Visit: www.tricorglobal.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005227/en/