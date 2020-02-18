Hong Kong's Nov-Jan unemployment rate rises to 3.4%, highest in three years

The labour market had slackened further as economic conditions remained weak, Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Law Chi-kwong, said in a statement.

"The labour market will be subject to even more pressure in the near term, as the threat of the novel coronavirus infection has already caused severe disruptions to a wide range of economic activities lately, particularly the consumption- and tourism-related sectors," Law added.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose from 3.3% in the previous three-month period, the data showed. The underemployment rate remained unchanged at 1.2%.

The combined unemployment rate in the consumption and tourism sectors stayed at 5.2%, its highest in more than three years.

Hong Kong's economy contracted for the first time in a decade in 2019 as violent anti-government protests and the Sino-U.S. trade dispute took more steam out of the economy.

