Hong Kong's Retail Sales Suffer Worst Drop on Record, as Protests Persist -- Update

By Steven Russolillo

Hong Kong's retail sector is shrinking at a record pace, piling fresh pressure on an economy already in a steep recession amid six months of antigovernment protests.

The value of retail sales fell 24% in October from a year ago, the worst monthly decline on record, according to data released Monday by the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department. The period included "Golden Week, " a historically popular time for travel for mainland Chinese, who are a key source of tourism in Hong Kong.

But recently, many mainland Chinese have avoided Hong Kong because of the protests. Clashes between protesters and police have at times brought the city to a halt, causing stores to close, hotels to sit empty and music and dining festivals to be canceled.

"We are yet to see the bottom of it," said Tommy Wu, a senior Asia economist at Oxford Economics in Hong Kong. He said the sales decline could worsen in coming months.

Mr. Wu said the Hong Kong unemployment rate could rise above 4% through the middle of next year if protests persist, compared with 3.1% in October. He said the economy would likely contract further in the fourth quarter, at least as measured on a year-over year basis.

Hong Kong's economy fell into a recession for the first time since the 2008-09 financial crisis in the quarter that ended Sept. 30. And that was before some of the most violent and disruptive protests over the subsequent two months, which added more pain to the struggling tourism sector. Restaurants are struggling. Hotel occupancy rates have plunged. Hong Kong Disneyland is emptier than usual. Even insurance companies are feeling the pinch.

Luxury stores' slump continued in October. Sales of items such as jewelry, watches, clocks and other valuable gifts dropped 43% from a year ago, the third straight monthly decline of at least 40%. Department-store sales fell 31% from a year ago.

Clashes between police and protesters often have disrupted traffic. Some chain stores, bank branches and other businesses that protesters have identified as having ties to mainland China have repeatedly been vandalized.

Best Mart 360 Holdings Ltd., a snack-shop operator in Hong Kong, said last week that 75 of its 102 store locations have been vandalized by protesters in recent months. The company said it has plans to expand into mainland China and Macau as it wants to diversify beyond Hong Kong.

The chain has been targeted because its chairman and founder, Lin Tsz-fung, comes from the eastern Chinese province of Fujian. The Fujian community in Hong Kong is tightly bonded via townsmen associations, which have deep ties with their hometowns in the mainland and to Communist Party officials there. Best Mart's share price has lost roughly a third of its value over the past six months.

Alicia García Herrero, chief economist for Asia Pacific at investment bank Natixis, said while retail and tourism have suffered, Hong Kong's financial sector remains strong and household debt is limited.

"Hong Kong has gone through other recessions and it's proven to be very resilient," she said.

Stella Yifan Xie contributed to this article.