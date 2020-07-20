Hong Kong's 'specialness' being eroded, zero growth plausible - S&P Global

The firm said Hong Kong's long-term economic prospects faced risks from the rapid deterioration in the U.S.-China relationship, resulting in a decoupling of the U.S. dollar and Chinese renminbi financial systems.

A second risk is an accelerated financial opening of mainland China that would lessen Hong Kong's role as a conduit.

"Hong Kong's specialness is being eroded," S&P said in a new report. "A plausible downside scenario could see trend growth of zero in a decade," it added, though its "baseline" estimate was for a more moderate a fall to just over 1% by 2030 from 2.7% in 2018.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)