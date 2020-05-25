Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hong Kong shares ease on China-U.S. rift, dollar firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 02:48am EDT
A man wearing protective face mask walks in front of a stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

By Paulina Duran

Hong Kong shares extended losses and a gauge of Asian stocks was largely subdued on Monday, after China's move to impose a new security law on Hong Kong heightened concerns about the future stability of the city and global trade prospects.

Hong Kong's HSI index fell 0.4% after sinking 5.5% on Friday, when Beijing proposed the new security legislation that sparked protests across the island over the weekend.

The broader MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.3% higher on thin volume, with South Korea, Australia and New Zealand all trading higher.

E-minis for S&P500 were 0.5% firmer, while the dollar edged up helped by rising risk aversion.

"News flow has been pretty negative, particularly out of Beijing and Washington, but we might be seeing some inter-regional switching into those markets that are less likely to be affected by the dispute," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

"Having said that, with Singapore, the UK and the U.S. all on holiday, trading is thinner."

Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.7% after the Nikkei newspaper reported the country was considering a fresh stimulus package worth more than $929 billion that will consist mostly of financial aid programmes for companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Rising tensions between the U.S. and China around Hong Kong, trade policy and who is responsible for the 2020 economic dislocation is threatening to end the post March-trough rally," said Perpetual analyst Matthew Sherwood.

Global equity markets have surged around 30% since hitting a low in early March, driven largely by policy stimulus.

"There is a plethora of headwinds brewing to have investors question their expectations including earnings downgrades, balance sheet develeraging, the absence of a (COVID-19) vaccine and rising geopolitical tensions."

Global financial markets were already struggling to deal with mammoth economic uncertainty emanating from COVID-19 lockdowns with central banks slashing interest rates and pumping in huge sums of money into banking systems.

Governments across countries have also announced heavy spending to support economic growth. But optimism around economic re-openings and stimulus is fading.

Investors were rattled on Friday when Beijing unveiled details of the security legislation that critics see as a turning point for the former British colony.

The proposal drew the ire of Hong Kong residents who defied social distancing rules and protested on streets while the United States warned China's move could lead to U.S. sanctions.

The U.S. Commerce Department responded by adding 33 Chinese companies and other institutions to a blacklist for human rights violations and to address U.S. national security concerns.

Sino-U.S. ties have nosedived since the coronavirus outbreak, with the administrations of President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping trading barbs over the pandemic, including accusations of cover-ups and lack of transparency.

The two superpowers have also clashed over Hong Kong, human rights, trade and U.S. support for Chinese-claimed Taiwan.

Later on Monday, investor attention will shift to Germany, where the May IFO survey is expected to show some improvement off a record-low base.

Action in currencies was subdued.

The U.S. dollar was a shade higher on the yen at 107.65. The euro held near a one-week trough at $1.0891. Sterling added 0.1% to $1.2180 while the Australian dollar was slightly lower at $0.6532 after losses on Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, financial investors betting on a rebound in oil helped lift prices with U.S. crude rising 27 cents, or 0.81%, to $33.52 a barrel. Brent was 12 cents, or 0.34% higher, at 35.25. [O/R]

Spot gold was off 0.4% at $1,727.2 an ounce

(Additiona reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jacqueline Wong)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.29% 0.91293 Delayed Quote.0.39%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.41% 70.276 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.04% 1.07173 Delayed Quote.2.73%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.15% 0.63512 Delayed Quote.-6.49%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.36% 0.65255 Delayed Quote.-6.84%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.28% 1.86531 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.14% 131.078 Delayed Quote.-8.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.12% 76.963 Delayed Quote.-8.12%
CMC MARKETS PLC 0.73% 208 Delayed Quote.41.88%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.04% 24465.16 Delayed Quote.-14.27%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.11% 1.66651 Delayed Quote.4.36%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.32% 117.111 Delayed Quote.-3.70%
HANG SENG -5.52% 22926.82 Real-time Quote.-18.67%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.28% 0.9038 Delayed Quote.1.22%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.44% 35.17 Delayed Quote.-45.55%
NASDAQ 100 0.38% 9413.988451 Delayed Quote.7.80%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.43% 9324.587279 Delayed Quote.3.92%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.35% 65.555 Delayed Quote.-9.79%
NIKKEI 225 1.73% 20741.65 Real-time Quote.-13.82%
S&P 500 0.24% 2955.45 Delayed Quote.-8.52%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 0.44% 96.72 Delayed Quote.-17.38%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.06% 107.673 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
WTI 1.95% 33.525 Delayed Quote.-44.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:58aCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : Angelique Berg appointed as new Director General of CBS
PU
02:57aFrance's Le Maire in favour of delaying summer sales
RE
02:50aHong Kong shares ease on China-U.S. rift, dollar firms
RE
02:48aHong Kong shares ease on China-U.S. rift, dollar firms
RE
02:44aSlump in consumption, exports push Germany into recession in first quarter
RE
02:38aEL STAT HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY : Publication dates of the ad hoc Press Release on the Evolution of Turnover of Enterprises under Suspension of Operation due to COVID-19
PU
02:33aGermany's Economy Shrank in 1Q and Entered Recession, Confirming First Estimate
DJ
02:28aTGA THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION : Disinfectants for use against COVID-19 in the ARTG for legal supply in Australia
PU
02:23aEEX EUROPEAN ENERGY EXCHANGE : Update - Data Alert - No Updates on sFTP mis.eex.com
PU
02:19aDollar on front foot as worries about Hong Kong stir risk aversion
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : Aston Martin CEO to Be Replaced by Mercedes AMG Chief -FT
2RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
3SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB (PUBL) : SCANDIC HOTELS PUBL : announces the final terms of its fully underwritten rig..
4AXIATA GROUP : Axiata Group CEO Says in Talks to Buy Indonesia Telco, Reuters Reports
5CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATI : China's 'hermit' investors fill doubled oil storage with crude bet

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group