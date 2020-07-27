Hong Kong shares fall as Sino-U.S. tensions, COVID surge weigh

* Hang Seng index ends down 0.41%; H-shares down 0.05%
* Hong Kong announces new COVID-19 restrictions following
surge
* China announces it has taken over premises of U.S.
consulate in
Chengdu
July 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell on Monday,
extending losses from the previous session on rising Sino-U.S.
tensions, and as a jump in COVID-19 cases in the city weighed on
investor sentiment.
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down
102.07 points, or 0.41%, at 24,603.26. The index had dropped
2.2% on Friday after China ordered the closure of the U.S.
consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu.
** The U.S. mission was shut after Washington ordered China's
consulate in Houston, Texas to close. China said on Monday that
it had taken over the premises of the Chengdu U.S. consulate.
** Hong Kong announced further restrictions to curb a surge in
locally transmitted coronavirus cases, including a ban on
gatherings of more than two people, a total bar on restaurant
dining and mandatory face masks in all public places, including
outdoors.
** Helping H-shares cut losses, data showed Chinese industrial
firms' profits rose for a second straight month in June and at
the fastest pace in more than a year, adding to signs that an
economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis is gaining
momentum, though officials warned of continued uncertainty.
** The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.05% to
10,075.45.
** The Hang Seng TECH index, which debuted on Monday
and tracks the 30 largest technology companies listed in Hong
Kong, fell 1.28%.
** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares
rose 0.1%, while the IT sector dipped 1.57%,
the financial sector ended 0.22% lower and the property
sector dipped 0.96%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 0.68%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed down 0.16%.
** The yuan was quoted at 7.0011 per U.S. dollar at
0819 GMT, 0.23% firmer than the previous close of 7.017.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)