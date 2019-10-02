Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hong Kong shares fall on global growth, protest worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 01:05am EDT
An investor looks at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Stocks in Hong Kong slid on Wednesday as poor U.S. data stoked fears of a steep slowdown in the world's largest economy, while continued local social unrest hurt investor sentiment.

The Hang Seng fell 0.3% to 26,022.33 points. The benchmark index tested its lowest level since Sept. 4 in early trade, but later steadied. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index <.HSCE> was down 0.1%.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares <.HSCIE> rose 0.1%, the IT sector <.HSCIIT> fell 0.6%, the financial sector <.HSNF> dropped 0.4% and the property sector <.HSNP> rose 0.4%.

Fears of a U.S. economic slowdown grew after the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) index of factory activity, one of the most closely watched data on U.S. manufacturing, dropped 1.3 points to 47.8, the lowest level since June 2009. [nL2N26L0OS]

A slowdown in U.S. growth would remove one of the few remaining bright spots in the global economy and come just as Europe is seen as close to falling into recession. [nL3N26N0K7]

Asian shares ticked lower after an overnight drop on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 touching four-week lows. MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was weaker by 0.6%, while Japan's Nikkei index <.N225> fell 0.5%. [.N] [MKTS/GLOB]

China's financial markets are closed for the week for the National Day holiday. [nL5N26L1WO][.SS]

"With A-shares closed, the U.S. stock market's movement is the main point of reference for the Hang Seng Index," analysts at CHIEF Group wrote in a note on Wednesday, adding that U.S. economic data due this week, such as private sector jobs figures <USADP=ECI>, may also sway the Hong Kong market.

In Hong Kong, police shot the first protester with live ammunition in almost four months of unrest on Tuesday, in some of the most widespread violence since the disruptions erupted in early June. [nL3N26M2JC]

Hong Kong will report August retail sales <HKRSL=ECI> shortly after the stock market closes.

Citi's analysts said in a note on Wednesday the numbers may "decline very sharply" amid the protracted protests, global trade tensions and yuan depreciation, which hurt mainland Chinese tourists' spending power.

(Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.28% 26573.04 Delayed Quote.13.91%
HANG SENG 0.45% 26039.57 Real-time Quote.0.75%
NASDAQ 100 -0.84% 7684.142165 Delayed Quote.21.35%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.13% 7908.684593 Delayed Quote.19.66%
NIKKEI 225 0.59% 21885.24 Real-time Quote.9.31%
S&P 500 -1.23% 2940.25 Delayed Quote.17.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:31aSKANSKA : builds clinical care building in Brookline, USA, for USD 40 M, about SEK 380 M
AQ
01:31aNYFOSA PUBL : Nomination Committee 2020
AQ
01:31aTop Line Results from Glaucoma Dolomites Phase 2 Trial Show Nicox's NCX 470 Meets Primary Endpoint and Demonstrates Statistical Superiority vs Latanoprost
GL
01:30aNOVARTIS : CHF0.50(REGD) Novartis Positive -2-
DJ
01:30aCGG : Delivers Advanced 4D Images for BP Angola Survey in 8 Weeks
GL
01:30aNOVARTIS : CHF0.50(REGD) Novartis Positive 52-week Prevent Data Confirm Cosentyx(R) Efficacy In Addressing Entire Axspa Spectrum
DJ
01:29aCREDIT SUISSE : says changes to result in $250 million profit boost
RE
01:23aEU factories see activity slump in September
AQ
01:23aNISSAN MOTOR : Jobs at risk in Nissan SUV threat
AQ
01:23aTHOMAS COOK : EY probed over Thomas Cook accounts audit
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VISA, MASTERCARD RECONSIDER BACKING FACEBOOK'S LIBRA: WSJ
2WAITR HOLDINGS INC. : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Waitr Holding..
3SOFTBANK CORP : SOFTBANK : Fitch downgrades WeWork after aborted IPO leaves financing hole
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : reaches $20.4M settlement over opioid crisis
5ABBVIE : ABBVIE : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group