Hong Kong shares skid as U.S. slaps tariffs on Europe imports

At midday, the Hang Seng was down 0.5% at 25,918.51. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index <.HSCE> fell 0.3%.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares <.HSCIE> dipped 0.8%, the IT sector <.HSCIIT> lost 0.1%, the financial sector <.HSNF> fell 0.8% and the property sector <.HSNP> was down 0.7%.

The top gainer on the Hang Seng was CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, which climbed 2.4%, while the biggest loser was CK Asset Holdings Ltd, which fell 1.9%.

The United States on Wednesday said it would enact 10% tariffs on European-made Airbus planes and 25% duties on French wine, Scotch and Irish whiskies and cheese from across the continent as punishment for illegal EU aircraft subsidies. [nL5N26N26O]

The United States and China have already hiked tariffs on each other's goods in a year-long trade row that has raised the risk of recession and caused major central banks to ease monetary policy. [MKTS/GLOB]

Wall Street slumped overnight and in Asia on Thursday, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was weaker by 0.7%, while Japan's Nikkei index <.N225> was down 2.1%. [.N]

In Hong Kong, anti-government demonstrators clashed with police into the early hours of Thursday, venting their anger over a policeman's shooting and wounding of a teenager earlier in the week, as months of protests show no sign of letting up. [nL3N26O079]

The government said on Wednesday Hong Kong's August retail sales were the worst on record. Retail sales fell 23% from a year earlier, worse than a 21.48% fall in September 1998, according to Refinitiv data. [nL3N26G29J]

The short and one-factor leveraged Hang Seng index <.HSISI>, which is designed to replicate the payoff of a short or leveraged portfolio and is linked to the movements of the Hang Seng Index, was higher by 0.48% on the day at 5,155.63.

