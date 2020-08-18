Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hong Kong stocks end higher, but Sino-U.S. tensions check gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 04:47am EDT

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.2%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 3.3%

* HSI +0.1%, HSCE +0.4%, CSI300 -0.1%

* FTSE China A50 -0.3%

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Tuesday boosted by technology and consumer companies, although gains were checked by the persistent Sino-U.S. tensions.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 20.04 points, or 0.08%, at 25,367.38. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.38% to 10,425.42.

** The Hang Seng IT subindex gained 3.3% and the consumer subindex rose 1.5%.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 0.2%, the financial sector ended 0.24% lower and the property sector dipped 0.23%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd, which gained 11.05%, while the biggest loser was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, which fell 9.45%.

** Weighing on sentiment, the Trump administration on Monday announced it will further tighten restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co, aimed at cracking down on its access to commercially available chips.

** China said on Tuesday it firmly opposes U.S. suppression of Huawei Technologies.

** Ramped-up U.S. restrictions on Huawei are likely to cut off the Chinese smartphone maker's access to even off-the-shelf chips and disrupt the global tech supply chain once again, executives and experts cautioned.

** Bucking a broad rally in the technology sector, Huawei suppliers fell.

** Sunny Optical Technology, AAC Technologies Holdings, Q Technology, Semiconductor Manufacturing International fell between 2% and 9.5%

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.72%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.2%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.9252 per U.S. dollar at 0816 GMT, 0.1% firmer than the previous close of 6.9318.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 37.21% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. 0.53% 56.8 End-of-day quote.-16.47%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION 1.24% 4.07 End-of-day quote.-20.35%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED -0.68% 5.88 End-of-day quote.-19.89%
HANG SENG -0.18% 25315.08 End-of-day quote.-10.03%
NIKKEI 225 -0.20% 23051.08 End-of-day quote.-2.37%
Q TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED 13.31% 11.58 End-of-day quote.-10.23%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION -1.27% 27.15 End-of-day quote.127.39%
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED 1.93% 148.2 End-of-day quote.9.86%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.15% 6.9207 End-of-day quote.-0.41%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.17% 6.9199 End-of-day quote.-0.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:10aSelloff in Emerging-Market Currencies Shows No Sign of Respite
DJ
05:03aNew U.S. curbs to slam Huawei, hurt suppliers in short term
RE
05:00aGerman grain harvest to fall below average for third year - DBV
RE
05:00aDelta partners with CVS Health for rapid COVID-19 tests
RE
04:58aBHP plans sale of Australian Bass Strait oil and gas stake
RE
04:57aPhilippine central bank to pause after four successive rate cuts - Reuters poll
RE
04:54aDollar hovers near two-year low as traders push euro longs to record high
RE
04:47aReuters poll - 13 of 15 institutions expect philippine central bank to leave policy rate steady on thursday; 2 forecast 25-50 bps cut
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E's Service Area
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Oracle enters race to buy TikTok's U.S. operations - FT
3FRAPORT AG : FRANKFURT AIRPORT: Weekly Traffic Figures for August 10 – August 16, 2020
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Britain's M&S to cut 7,000 jobs in latest blow to retail sector
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Sweden rejects credit guarantee for struggling Norwegian A..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group