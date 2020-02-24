Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hong Kong stocks fall most in four weeks as global virus spread widens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 03:55am EST
A panel displays the closing morning trading Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong

Hong Kong stocks fell the most in four weeks on Monday, as a spike in coronavirus infections and deaths beyond mainland China eclipsed Beijing's assurance to step up efforts to help cushion the blow to its economy.

** The Hang Seng fell 1.8%, to 26,820.88, while the China Enterprises Index lost 2.1%, to 10,568.33.

** Investor confidence took a hit after South Korea put the country on high alert as the number of infections jumped to over 700 and deaths rose to seven. In Italy, the number of cases jumped to above 150 from just three before Friday.

** Iran, which announced its first infection last week, said it had confirmed 43 cases and eight deaths. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Turkey and Afghanistan imposed travel and immigration restrictions on the Islamic Republic.

** Market sentiment was hurt as the coronavirus outbreak spread outside China, said Linus Yip, an analyst with First Shanghai Securities.

** U.S. and China stock markets giving up some of their recent strong gains could have also increased pressure on the Hong Kong market, he added.

** China will step up policy adjustments to help cushion the blow to the economy from the coronavirus outbreak that authorities are still trying to control, President Xi Jinping was quoted as saying on Sunday.

** The central bank will take further steps to support the virus-hit economy, including releasing more liquidity and lowering funding costs for companies, a vice governor of the bank told state media.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 3.1%, while the IT sector dropped 2.6%, the financial sector ended 1.7% lower and the property sector slid 1.4%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Power Assets Holdings Ltd, which climbed 1.68%, while the biggest loser was PetroChina Co Ltd, which fell 4.73%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index <.MIAPJ0000PUS> was weaker by 2.16%, while Japan's Nikkei index <.N225> closed down 0.39%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were China Tower Corp Ltd, up 6.52%, followed by China Resources Gas Group Ltd, gaining 0.49%, and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd, up by 0.55%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were BYD Co Ltd, which was down 6.18%, ANTA Sports Products Ltd, which fell 5.29%, and PetroChina Co Ltd, down by 4.73%.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED -1.69% 69.9 End-of-day quote.-0.85%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -0.12% 40.55 End-of-day quote.0.00%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED End-of-day quote.
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED -0.97% 66.1 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED 0.37% 41.2 End-of-day quote.0.61%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED -0.31% 3.17 End-of-day quote.-0.94%
CHINA TOWER CORP LTD -0.54% 1.84 End-of-day quote.-1.60%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED -1.04% 6.69 End-of-day quote.0.00%
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.88% 90.55 End-of-day quote.-1.36%
HANG SENG -1.74% 26841.73 Real-time Quote.-3.10%
NIKKEI 225 -0.39% 23386.74 Real-time Quote.-0.75%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED -1.17% 3.38 End-of-day quote.-0.88%
POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.27% 56.4 End-of-day quote.-0.09%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.72% 6.14762 Delayed Quote.2.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
04:26aLarge parts of China ease coronavirus curbs, many report no new cases
RE
04:25aMalaysia central bank monitoring market conditions after PM's shock resignation
RE
04:17aGerman business morale rises in February, unfazed by coronavirus - Ifo
RE
04:17aThe ECB wants to talk to you about inflation. But will it listen?
RE
04:16aBlackstone says to raise its offer for Unizo to 6,000 yen per share
RE
04:01aAfrica Finance Corp to invest $63 mln in Djibouti wind farm
RE
04:00aEUROZONE : German IFO business climate better than estimates at 96.1
03:55aHong Kong stocks fall most in four weeks as global virus spread widens
RE
03:51aEuro hit as coronavirus spread widens and investors rush for dollars
RE
03:51aEuro hit as coronavirus spread widens and investors rush for dollars
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Buffett calls for more accountability for corporate directors
3KOSPI : South Korean stocks shed 4% as spreading virus darkens growth outlook
4GOLD : Shares drop, gold surges as investors scurry for safety
5HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : Some Samsung, Hyundai workers self-quarantine as Korea Inc braces for virus impact

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group