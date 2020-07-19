Hong Kong tightens coronavirus restrictions as cases hit record

HONG KONG, July 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong tightened
coronavirus restrictions on Sunday, with non-essential civil
servants told to work from home from this week, as the global
financial hub reported a record number of daily cases.
Earlier on Sunday, an event by pro-democracy politicians to
mark the one-year anniversary of an attack in a train station by
an armed mob was stopped by police in riot gear for breaking
coronavirus measures already in place that restrict group
gatherings to four people.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told a news conference the city
recorded more than 100 cases in the past 24 hours, the most
since the pandemic took hold in late January, taking the tally
close to 2,000 patients, 12 of whom have died.
"The situation is very serious and there is no sign of it
coming under control," Lam said.
Amusement parks, gyms and 10 other types of venues will
remain closed for another seven days, while a requirement for
restaurants to only provide takeaway after 6pm was extended.
Face masks will be mandatory in indoor public areas.
YUEN LONG ANNIVERSARY
Police in riot gear halted an event in the northern district
of Yuen Long, where pro-democracy politicians planned to mark
the anniversary of the attack on demonstrators and bystanders by
more than 100 men with pipes and poles on July 21 last year, in
which 45 people were injured.
The Yuen Long attack was one of the most violent scenes of
last year's pro-democracy protests, which plunged the global
financial hub into its deepest crisis since it returned from
British to Chinese rule in 1997.
At the time, police were criticised for not responding
quickly enough to calls for help, and for not arresting any
alleged culprits at the scene. They later made several arrests
and said the assailants had links to organised criminal gangs,
or triads.
A small number of protesters marked the anniversary chanting
slogans in a shopping mall.
(Reporting by Carol Mang and Jessie Pang; Writing by Marius
Zaharia; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)