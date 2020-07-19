Hong Kong tightens coronavirus restrictions as new cases spike

HONG KONG, July 19 (Reuters) - Non-essential Hong Kong civil
servants will work from home from Monday as the global financial
hub tightens social distancing restrictions further amid an
escalating third wave of coronavirus cases, the city's leader
Carrie Lam said on Sunday.
Lam said the city recorded more than 100 cases in the past
24 hours, taking the tally since late January close to 2,000
patients, 12 of whom have died.
