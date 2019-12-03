Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hong Kong to Maintain Its Position as Top City Destination Despite Decline in Visitor Arrivals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 12:01am EST

Global inbound arrivals are expected to grow by 4.2% to 1.47 billion trips in 2019, with the top 100 cities covering nearly 47% of global arrivals, according to the ‘Top 100 City Destinations 2019’ report by global market research company Euromonitor International.

This year’s report, covering the world’s leading cities ranked by international tourist arrivals, shows that 5 out of the top 10 most visited cities in 2018 are in Asia Pacific, with Hong Kong listed as the most visited city in the world, followed by Bangkok. Rabia Yasmeen, senior analyst at Euromonitor International comments: “Amid the current situation in Hong Kong, leading to a sharp decline in the number of visitor arrivals this year at -8.7%, the city is expected to maintain its leading position in 2019.”

While Asia Pacific is the clear winner in this year’s ranking, Europe remains the second key region for travellers, with London retaining its third place in the ranking despite a decline in the number of arrivals in 2018, as Brexit uncertainty continues. Reporting the fastest growth in inbound arrivals globally, Istanbul made a strong comeback in the top 10.

In stark contrast, increased competitiveness from Asian and European cities have weighed heavily on America’s cities with most experiencing a decline in rankings, despite a growth in arrivals. In the Middle East and Africa, Euromonitor records a steady growth when compared to the rest of the world, with Cairo and Hurghada showing a sharp recovery in the ranking, owing to an active tourism reform strategy.

“As tourism becomes a cornerstone for economic growth and receives more committed attention from governments, cities are expected to be the centre of innovation and investment with technology and sustainability as key focus areas in the years to come,” concludes Yasmeen.

Access our free copy of the report here.

About Euromonitor International

Euromonitor International is the world’s leading provider for global business intelligence, market analysis and consumer insights. From local to global and tactical to strategic, our research solutions support decisions on how, where and when to grow your business. Find the right report, database or custom solution to validate priorities, redirect assumptions and uncover new opportunities. With offices around the world, analysts in over 100 countries, the latest data science techniques and market research on every key trend and driver, we help you make sense of global markets.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:20aEXCLUSIVE : Australian minnow Far battles Woodside over West African oil spoils
RE
12:20aATHENA RESOURCES : Placement
PU
12:20aKAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Change of directors interest notice - Iain Ross
PU
12:20aKAZIA THERAPEUTICS : Change of directors interest notice - James Garner
PU
12:20aOil gains amid push by Saudi Arabia for further supply cuts
RE
12:16aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall as Trump's tariff ambush renews trade concerns
RE
12:16aWILLIAM MACAULAY : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:11aAMAZON COM : Announces Three New Renewable Energy Projects in the US and Spain to Support 's Pledge to Reach 80% Renewable Energy by 2024 and 100% Renewable Energy by 2030
BU
12:01aToshiba's New Three-Phase Brushless Motor Control Pre-Driver IC Features Sensorless Control and Closed Loop Speed Control
BU
12:01aHong Kong to Maintain Its Position as Top City Destination Despite Decline in Visitor Arrivals
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
2U.S. may increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU claims over Airbus
3AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC. : AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Japan's Astellas to buy Audentes for $3 billion in gene ..
4L'ORÉAL : U.S. vows 100% tariffs on French Champagne, cheese, handbags over digital tax
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : U.S. Cyber Monday sales to hit record $9.2 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group