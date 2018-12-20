Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hong Kong tracks Fed hike but flags risks from trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 03:23am CET
An attendant walks outside the entrance to Hong Kong Monetary Authority in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday warned of increasing downside risks to the economy from uncertainty over the Sino-U.S trade dispute, urging residents to be prepared for possible market volatility after U.S. interest rate hikes.

The HKMA had earlier on Thursday raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points, just hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point.

Norman Chan, the chief executive of Hong Kong's de facto central bank, the HKMA, said rising interest rates reflected a normalisation from a low rate environment.

"The current economic and financial conditions are still full of uncertainties with increasing downside risks. I would like to remind the public again to manage their risk prudently and to be prepared for possible market volatility moving forward," Chan told reporters.

Hong Kong's policy moves in lock-step with that of the United States because its currency is pegged to the greenback.

The Fed on Wednesday said it was keeping the core of its plan to hike borrowing costs intact even as policy makers stated they would likely slow the pace of further rate increases next year.

The Hong Kong authority sets its base rate through a formula that is 50 basis points above the prevailing U.S. Fed Funds Target or the average of the five-day moving averages of the overnight and one-month HIBORs (Hong Kong Inter-bank Offered Rate).

On the Hong Kong property market, which has begun to show signs of strain amid the rising rate environment and a grimmer outlook to the global and Chinese economies, Chan said it was still too early to say if the market is in a downward cycle, with more data needed.

He indicated earlier, that should this be the case, the HKMA might consider easing measures.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Noah Sin; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Noah Sin and Donny Kwok
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ 100 -2.29% 6342.9681 Delayed Quote.1.49%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.17% 6636.827 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
S&P 500 -1.54% 2506.96 Delayed Quote.-6.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:55aIndonesia central bank intervenes to defend rupiah - official
RE
04:53aSenate Approves Stopgap Spending Bill to Avert Shutdown -- 3rd Update
DJ
04:50aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : Iron ore exports recommence from Esperance
PU
04:49aSenate Approves Stopgap Spending Bill to Avert Shutdown -- 3rd Update
DJ
04:38aEXCLUSIVE : Renault, Nissan executives sought other ways to pay Ghosn - documents
RE
04:33aJapan's central bank sticks to economic recovery view despite rising global risks
RE
04:30aJapan's central bank sticks to economic recovery view despite rising global risks
RE
04:10aAI AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY : Higher Gas Prices a Major Threat for Australian Industry
PU
04:08aStocks slide as Fed's 2019 rates guidance disappoints
RE
04:05aStocks slide as Fed's 2019 rates guidance disappoints
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : shares drop as data privacy fallout spreads
2MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Nissan, Renault bosses met one-on-one in Amsterdam, Nissan says
3BLACKBERRY LTD : BLACKBERRY : Why This Leading Melanoma Research Organization Trusts BlackBerry Workspaces Wit..
4EXCLUSIVE: Renault, Nissan executives sought other ways to pay Ghosn - documents
5BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili and Taobao Announce Business Collaboration in E-commerce

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.