Hong Leong Financial Bhd : Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter Ended 31 March 2020

Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Mar 2020
HONG LEONG FINANCIAL GROUP BERHAD
|
Financial Year End
|
30 Jun 2020
|
Quarter
|
3 Qtr
|
Quarterly report for the financial
|
31 Mar 2020
|
period ended
|
The figures
|
have not been audited
|
Attachments
|
Default Currency
|
Other Currency
Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
31Mar 2020
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
1 Revenue
|
CURRENT
|
PRECEDINGYEAR
|
CURRENT
|
PRECEDING
|
YEAR
|
CORRESPONDING
|
YEAR TO
|
YEAR
|
QUARTER
|
QUARTER
|
DATE
|
CORRESPONDING
|
PERIOD
|
31 Mar 2020
|
31Mar2019
|
31 Mar 2020
|
31 Mar 2019
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
$$'000
|
1,142,499
|
1,307,705
|
3,828,666
|
3,936,162
Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (RM) is computed as Total Equity (excluding Non-controlling Interest) divided by total number of ordinary shares in circulation (excluding Treasury Shares).
Definition of Subunit:
In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit. Example for the subunit as follows:
|
Country
|
Base Unit
|
Subunit
|
Malaysia
|
Ringgit
|
Sen
|
United States
|
Dollar
|
Cent
|
United Kingdom
|
Pound
|
Pence
Disclaimer
Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2020 05:20:00 UTC