Hong Leong Financial Bhd : Financial Results of the 3rd Quarter Ended 31 March 2019

Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Mar 2019
HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD
Financial Year End
30 Jun 2019
Quarter
3 Qtr
Quarterly report for the financial
31 Mar 2019
period ended
The figures
have not been audited
Attachments
HLCB - Condensed Financial Statements Q3 FY1819.pdf 723.3 kB
Default Currency
Other Currency
Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
31 Mar 2019
INDIVIDUAL PERIOD
CUMULATIVE PERIOD
CURRENT YEAR
PRECEDING YEAR
CURRENT YEAR TO
PRECEDING
QUARTER
CORRESPONDING
DATE
YEAR
CORRESPONDING
31 Mar 2019
31 Mar 2018
31 Mar 2019
31 Mar 2018
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
$$'000
Revenue
78,270
72,734
237,714
225,850
2
Profit/(loss) before
18,423
20,652
55,954
58,020
3
Profit/(loss) for the
20,433
21,361
62,487
62,090
4
Profit/(loss)
20,433
21,361
62,487
62,090
|
5
Basic
8.47
8.85
25.90
25.73
|
6
Proposed/Declared
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
|
AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END
7
Net assets per share
|
|
3.1700
|
|
|
Remarks :
Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (RM) is computed as Total Shareholders' Funds (excluding Minority Interest) divided by total number of ordinary shares in circulation.
Definition of Subunit:
In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit.
Example for the subunit as follows:
Country
Base Unit
Subunit
Malaysia
Ringgit
Sen
United States
Dollar
Cent
United Kingdom
Pound
Pence
Announcement Info
Company Name
HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD
Stock Name
HLCAP
Date Announced
28 May 2019
Category
Financial Results
Reference Number
FRA-27052019-00013
Disclaimer
Hong Leong Capital Bhd published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 07:33:04 UTC