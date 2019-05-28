Log in
Hong Leong Financial Bhd : Financial Results of the 3rd Quarter Ended 31 March 2019

05/28/2019 | 03:34am EDT

Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31 Mar 2019

HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD

Financial Year End

30 Jun 2019

Quarter

3 Qtr

Quarterly report for the financial

31 Mar 2019

period ended

The figures

have not been audited

Attachments

HLCB - Condensed Financial Statements Q3 FY1819.pdf 723.3 kB

Default Currency

Other Currency

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

31 Mar 2019

INDIVIDUAL PERIOD

CUMULATIVE PERIOD

CURRENT YEAR

PRECEDING YEAR

CURRENT YEAR TO

PRECEDING

QUARTER

CORRESPONDING

DATE

YEAR

QUARTER

CORRESPONDING

PERIOD

31 Mar 2019

31 Mar 2018

31 Mar 2019

31 Mar 2018

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

$$'000

1

Revenue

78,270

72,734

237,714

225,850

2

Profit/(loss) before

18,423

20,652

55,954

58,020

tax

3

Profit/(loss) for the

20,433

21,361

62,487

62,090

period

4

Profit/(loss)

20,433

21,361

62,487

62,090

attributable to

ordinary equity

holders of the parent

5

Basic

8.47

8.85

25.90

25.73

earnings/(loss) per

share (Subunit)

6

Proposed/Declared

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

dividend per share

(Subunit)

AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER

AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END

7

Net assets per share

3.2700

3.1700

attributable to

ordinary equity

holders of the parent

($$)

Remarks :

Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent (RM) is computed as Total Shareholders' Funds (excluding Minority Interest) divided by total number of ordinary shares in circulation.

Definition of Subunit:

In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit.

Example for the subunit as follows:

Country

Base Unit

Subunit

Malaysia

Ringgit

Sen

United States

Dollar

Cent

United Kingdom

Pound

Pence

Announcement Info

Company Name

HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD

Stock Name

HLCAP

Date Announced

28 May 2019

Category

Financial Results

Reference Number

FRA-27052019-00013

Disclaimer

Hong Leong Capital Bhd published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 07:33:04 UTC
