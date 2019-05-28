Log in
Hong Leong Financial Bhd : Public Shareholdings Spread

05/28/2019 | 03:39am EDT

PUBLIC SHAREHOLDINGS SPREAD

HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD

Type

Announcement

Subject

PUBLIC SHAREHOLDINGS SPREAD

Description

Status Announcement on Compliance with the Required Public Shareholding Spread

HLCB makes the following Status Announcement on compliance with the required public shareholding spread, in conjunction with the release of its quarterly results for the third quarter of the financial year ending 30 June 2019, pursuant to Section 3.3 of Practice Note 19 of the Main Market Listing Requirements ("Listing Requirements").

The Company currently does not meet the requirement as set out in paragraph 8.02(1) of the Listing Requirements which states that a listed issuer must ensure that at least 25% of its total listed shares (excluding treasury shares) are in the hands of public shareholders.

The public shareholding spread of the Company as at 29 March 2019 was 18.67%.

As announced by the Company on 18 March 2015, Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad had imposed a suspension on the trading of HLCB's shares with effect from 26 March 2015. The suspension will only be uplifted upon full compliance of the public shareholding spread in accordance with paragraph 8.02(1) of the Listing Requirements.

As announced previously, the Company will continue to discuss with its majority shareholder, Hong Leong Financial Group Berhad, options to comply with the shareholding spread requirement.

This announcement is dated 28 May 2019.

Announcement Info

Company Name

HONG LEONG CAPITAL BERHAD

Stock Name

HLCAP

Date Announced

28 May 2019

Category

General Announcement for PLC

Reference Number

GA1-27052019-00021

Disclaimer

Hong Leong Capital Bhd published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 07:38:04 UTC
