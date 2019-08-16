Hong Wei Asia : CHANGE IN EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS, THE COMPLIANCE OFFICER AND THE AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The Board is pleased to announce that, with effect from 16 August 2019, Mr. Wong Kin Ching and Mr. Lai Weifeng have been appointed as executive Directors. Their biographical details are set out below.

Mr. Wong Kin Ching

Mr. Wong Kin Ching (formerly known as "Wong Kin Yong") ("Mr. Wong"), aged 30, is experienced in operational management and marketing management in certain businesses engaged in wooden board products manufacturing and online social media respectively. He will be responsible for assisting in formulating business development strategies for the Group. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wong served as Operations Manager in a company engaged in wooden board manufacturing from 2012 to 2017. Besides, Mr. Wong also serves as Marketing Director in a company engaged in online social media on providing advertising related supporting services since 2017.

Mr. Wong confirmed that as of the date of this announcement, (i) he did not hold any directorship in any public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years; (ii) save that he has also been appointed as the Compliance Officer of the Company in place of Ms. Huang with effect from 16 August 2019, he does not hold any other positions with the Company and other members of the Group or possess any other major appointments or professional qualifications; (iii) save that he is the son of Mr. Wong Cheung Lok (Chairman of the Board, an executive Director and the controlling shareholder of the Company) and Ms. Cheung Ngar Kwan (an executive Director), he does not have any relationship with any other Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders (as respectively defined in the GEM Listing Rules) of the Company; (iv) other than his holding of 375,000 shares of the Company directly, he does not have any interest in the shares or the underlying shares of the Company or any of its associated corporation within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); and (v) save as disclosed above, there is no other information that needs to be disclosed pursuant to any of the requirements under Rule 17.50(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules").

Mr. Wong has entered into a service contract with the Company for a fixed term of one year commencing from 16 August 2019, and is subject to retirement and re-election at the general meetings of the Company in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company. Mr. Wong is entitled to a director's fee of HK$10,000 per month, which was determined by the remuneration committee of the Company with reference to his duties and responsibilities with the Company.