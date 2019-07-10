Log in
Hong Wei Asia : CHANGE OF REGISTERED ADDRESS AND HEAD OFFICE IN HONG KONG

07/10/2019 | 12:43am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HONG WEI (ASIA) HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

鴻偉（亞洲）控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8191)

CHANGE OF REGISTERED ADDRESS AND

HEAD OFFICE IN HONG KONG

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the registered address and head office in Hong Kong will be changed to Room 1104, 11/F., Tai Yau Building, 181 Johnston Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong with effect from 10 July 2019.

By order of the Board

Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings Company Limited

Wong Cheung Lok

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Cheung Lok, Ms. Cheung Ngar Kwan, Ms. Huang Xiuyan and Mr. Liu Jiayong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Xu Jianmin, Ms. Qian Xiaoyu and Dr. Chow Ho Wan, Owen.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquires, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website (www.hkgem.com) for at least seven days from the day of its posting. This announcement will also be published on the Company's website at www.hongweiasia.com.

Disclaimer

Hong Wei Asia Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 04:42:01 UTC
