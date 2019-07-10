Hong Wei Asia : CHANGE OF REGISTERED ADDRESS AND HEAD OFFICE IN HONG KONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HONG WEI (ASIA) HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

鴻偉（亞洲）控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8191)

CHANGE OF REGISTERED ADDRESS AND

HEAD OFFICE IN HONG KONG

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the registered address and head office in Hong Kong will be changed to Room 1104, 11/F., Tai Yau Building, 181 Johnston Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong with effect from 10 July 2019.

By order of the Board

Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings Company Limited

Wong Cheung Lok

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Cheung Lok, Ms. Cheung Ngar Kwan, Ms. Huang Xiuyan and Mr. Liu Jiayong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Xu Jianmin, Ms. Qian Xiaoyu and Dr. Chow Ho Wan, Owen.

