Hong Wei Asia : Company Information Sheet

Appendix 5
FORMS RELATING TO LISTING
Form F
GEM
Company Information Sheet
|
Company name
|
:
|
Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings Company Limited
|
Stock code (ordinary shares)
|
:
|
8191
The information in this sheet was updated as of 10 July 2019.
|
A. General
|
|
|
Place of incorporation
|
:
|
Hong Kong
|
Date of initial listing on GEM
|
:
|
8 January 2014
|
Name of Sponsor(s)
|
: VBG Capital Limited (formerly known as V Baron
|
|
|
Global Financial Services Limited)
|
Conversion ratio
|
:
|
N/A
|
(Not applicable if the warrant is
|
|
|
denominated in dollar value of
|
|
|
conversion right)
|
|
|
No. of warrants outstanding
|
:
|
N/A
|
No. of shares falling to be issued upon
|
:
|
N/A
|
the exercise of outstanding warrants
|
|
|
E. Other securities
|
|
|
Details of any other securities in
|
|
|
issue. N/A
|
|
If there are any debt securities in issue that are guaranteed, please indicate name of
guarantor. N/A
Responsibility statement
The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet ("the Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.
The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.
The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.
