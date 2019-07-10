Log in
Hong Wei Asia : Company Information Sheet

07/10/2019 | 01:43am EDT

Appendix 5

FORMS RELATING TO LISTING

Form F

GEM

Company Information Sheet

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this information sheet, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this information sheet.

Company name

:

Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings Company Limited

Stock code (ordinary shares)

:

8191

This information sheet contains certain particulars concerning the above company (the "Company") which is listed on the GEM of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange"). These particulars are provided for the purpose of giving information to the public with regard to the Company in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules"). They will be displayed at the GEM website on the Internet. This information sheet does not purport to be a complete summary of information relevant to the Company and/or its securities.

The information in this sheet was updated as of 10 July 2019.

A. General

Place of incorporation

:

Hong Kong

Date of initial listing on GEM

:

8 January 2014

Name of Sponsor(s)

: VBG Capital Limited (formerly known as V Baron

Global Financial Services Limited)

Names of directors:

(please distinguish the status of the directors - Executive, Non-Executive or Independent Non-Executive)

Name(s) of substantial shareholder(s) (as such term is defined in rule 1.01 of the GEM Listing Rules) and their respective interests in the ordinary shares and other securities of the Company

  • Executive Directors Mr. Wong Cheung Lok Ms. Cheung Ngar Kwan Ms. Huang Xiuyan
    Mr. Liu Jiayong
    Independent Non-ExecutiveDirectors Dr. Chow Ho Wan, Owen
    Ms. Qian Xiaoyu Dr. Xu Jianmin

Approximate

Number percentage of

Name

of Shares share holding

: Mr. Wong Cheung Lok

430,000,000

51.65%

Name(s) of company(ies) listed on

:

N/A

GEM or the Main Board of the

Stock Exchange within the same

group as the Company

Financial year end date

:

31 December

Head Office in Hong Kong and

:

Room 1104, 11/F.,

Registered Address

Tai Yau Building,

181 Johnston Road

Wanchai, Hong Kong

Principal place of business in PRC

: Industrial Park, Renhua County,

Shaoguan City, Guangdong Province,

the PRC

Web-site address (if applicable)

: www.hongweiasia.com

Share registrar

: Tricor Investor Services Limited

Auditors

: Graham H.Y. Chan & Co.

  1. Business activities
    The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sales of particleboards and the plantation, timber logging and sales of wood and agricultural products.
  2. Ordinary shares

Number of ordinary shares in issue

:

832,603,100

Par value of ordinary shares in issue

:

Not Applicable

Board lot size (in number of shares)

:

6,000

Name of other stock exchange(s) on

:

N/A

which ordinary shares are also listed

D. Warrants

Stock code

:

N/A

Board lot size

:

N/A

Expiry date

:

N/A

Exercise price

:

N/A

Conversion ratio

:

N/A

(Not applicable if the warrant is

denominated in dollar value of

conversion right)

No. of warrants outstanding

:

N/A

No. of shares falling to be issued upon

:

N/A

the exercise of outstanding warrants

E. Other securities

Details of any other securities in

issue. N/A

If there are any debt securities in issue that are guaranteed, please indicate name of

guarantor. N/A

Responsibility statement

The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet ("the Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.

The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.

The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.

For and on behalf of the directors of

Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings Company Limited

Name: Cheung Ngar Kwan

Position: Executive Director

Date:

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hong Wei Asia Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 05:42:05 UTC
