Honkarakenne Oyj press release January 18, 2019 08:00

Honkarakenne to deepen collaboration in China

Honkarakenne has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Chinese company Zhangjiakou Winter-Olympic Town Tourism Development Co. Ltd. and will deliver approximately 2,000 square metres of accommodation for the Haitou Valley project. The purpose of the cooperation agreement is to deepen cooperation between the companies, not limited simply to the construction of holiday destinations and recreational buildings but to comprise wider collaboration, including consultation on the areas of by-products, equipment maintenance and culture.

Haitou Valley is a sports and well-being resort located north of Beijing, near the alpine sport venues of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Haitou Valley strives to meet the recreational needs of customer, especially families, who appreciate high quality.

Honkarakenne has been operating in China since 2014, providing different types of spa and accommodation buildings. In 2017, Honkarakenne completed the Welcome Center and a separate coffee shop in Haitou Valley.

“We are tapping into our decades-long experience of implementing projects linked to the Olympics. For instance, we were involved in delivering the Finland House for the Nagano 1998 Winter Olympics and we delivered a large resort in Sochi before the 2014 Winter Olympics held there,” says Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, Honkarakenne.

The cooperation agreement was signed in connection with the export promotion trip led by minister Anne-Mari Virolainen as part of the Finnish president Sauli Niinistö’s state visit to China in January. President and CEO Marko Saarelainen and the head of Honkarakenne’s office in China, Tuomas Saarelainen, also took part in a high-level climate seminar organised by the Finnish Embassy in Beijing.

“The ecological and healthy wood houses of Honkarakenne are an important part of the Finnish winter sports and the related know-how,” explains Marko Saarelainen.

Honkarakenne is investing in the Asian market. During the current strategic period, the aim is to increase the Asian percentage of the company’s turnover by the end of 2021.

