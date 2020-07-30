Honliv Healthcare Management : END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD, STABILIZING ACTIONS AND LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Honliv Healthcare Management Group Company Limited

宏力醫療管理集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9906)

END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD, STABILIZING ACTIONS AND

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

The Company announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on July 30, 2020, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. The stabilizing actions undertaken by the Stabilizing Manager, its affiliates or any person acting for it during the stabilization period are set out below: