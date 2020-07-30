Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Honliv Healthcare Management : END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD, STABILIZING ACTIONS AND LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 04:51am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is not for release, publication, distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia). This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 as amended from time to time (the "U.S. Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable state securities laws, or outside the United States unless in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement is not a prospectus. Potential investors should read the prospectus dated Wednesday, June 24, 2020 (the "Prospectus") issued by Honliv Healthcare Management Group Company Limited (the "Company") for detailed information about the Global Offering described below before deciding whether or not to invest in the Shares thereby being offered. This announcement is made pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Company has not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus.

Honliv Healthcare Management Group Company Limited

宏力醫療管理集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9906)

END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD, STABILIZING ACTIONS AND

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

The Company announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on July 30, 2020, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. The stabilizing actions undertaken by the Stabilizing Manager, its affiliates or any person acting for it during the stabilization period are set out below:

  1. over-allocationof an aggregate of 4,408,000 Shares in the International Offering, representing approximately 2.94% of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering (before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option);
  2. the borrowing of an aggregate of 4,408,000 Shares by the Stabilizing Manager from Sunny Rock pursuant to the Stock Borrowing Agreement to cover the over allocation in the International Offering; and

1

  1. the successive purchases of an aggregate of 4,408,000 Shares in the price range of HK$2.01 to HK$2.10 per Share (exclusive of brokerage fee of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%) on the market during the stabilization period, representing approximately 2.94% of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option.

The last purchase made by the Stabilizing Manager or its agent on the market during the course of the stabilization period was on July 28, 2020 at the price of HK$2.08 per Share (excluding brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%).

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

The Company announces that the Over-allotment Option had not been exercised by BOCOM Securities (on behalf of the International Underwriters) during the stabilization period and lapsed on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Accordingly, no Shares were or will be issued under the Over- allotment Option.

PUBLIC FLOAT

Immediately after the end of the stabilization period, the Company will continue to comply with the public float requirements under Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules.

By order of the Board

Honliv Healthcare Management Group Company Limited

Mr. Qin Yan

Chairman

Hong Kong, July 30, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Qin Yan, Dr. Teng Qingxiao and Mr. Wang Zhongtao as the executive Directors, Mr. Qin Hongchao as the non-executive Director and Mr. Zhao Chun, Mr. Sun Jigang and Mr. Jiang Tianfan as the independent non-executive Directors.

This announcement is available for viewing on the website of the Company at www.honlivhp.comand the website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.

2

Disclaimer

Honliv Healthcare Management Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 08:50:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:08aKYOCERA : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:08aCREDIT SUISSE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:08aLUNDIN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:08aHUDSON PACIFIC : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:07aDEERE MPANY : Shiri National Hero
AQ
05:07aKONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Registration of new share capital relating to subsequent offering
AQ
05:07aAEGION : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:07aCTO REALTY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:06aB & D STRATEGIC : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting (or at any adjournment thereof)
PU
05:06aFAIRWOOD : Proposals for General Mandates to Issue New Shares and Repurchase Shares, Re-election of Directors and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : says 86% profit jump flags shift from cash payments in stores
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Cuts Dividend Proposal as Coronavirus Hits Results -- Update
4ENI SPA : ENI : result for the second quarter and half year 2020
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev 2Q Hit By Impairment Charge Against African Business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group