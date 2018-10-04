Honma Golf : So-Yeon Ryu wins Japan Women’s Open Golf Championship!

1(:6 5(/($6(

October 3, 2018 㻌

⊡Power of Team HONMA⊡

So-Yeon Ryu wins

Japan Women's Open Golf Championship!!!

The second win in the season, the first Championship in the Japanese tour!!

HONMA GOLF CO., LTD. (Head office: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 35F, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo; representative director & president: Yasuki Ito) congratulates Tour staffer So-Yeon Ryu on winning the Japan Women's Open Golf Championship at Chiba country club, Noda course in Chiba.

On the first day, So-Yeon Ryu started at the first place with 7 birdies and no bogy. Once she passed her place on the second day, but there was no fear in her golf that led her to the victory with 5 birdies and no body last day. She definitely proved her great golf as the top ranker!

TOUR WORLD × TEAM HONMA prove the high performance and strength on tours all over the world again this season, and we are hoping for your continuous support of TEAM HONMA.

䛆Comment from So-Yeon Ryu䛇

- I have participated many games held in Japan, but finally won the largest game "The Japan Women's Open Golf Championship".

In Japan, there is my club contract maker, HONMA GOLF, so I really wanted to win in the Japanese tour that has stayed in my mind all the time. I finally could achieve the dream that I am really happy for. HONMA clubs, which I have been fighting with for 10 years, gives me the best performance in return and confidence to fight in any major competitions. Thank you very much for always giving me the best support.-

So-Yeon Ryu

䛆Date of Birth䛇 June 29, 1990 㻌 䛆Nationality䛇 Seoul, Korea 䛆Height䛇 169cm 䛆Club setting䛇

1W : TOUR WORLD TW727 455 9.5° VIZARD YZ-55 (S) FW: TOUR WORLD TW737 FW 5W VIZARD EX-C 55 (SR) UT : TOUR WORLD TW727 UT 22° 㻌㻌 VIZARD UT650 UT : TOUR WORLD TW727 UT 25° 㻌㻌 VIZARD UT650 Iron : TOUR WORLD TW737 V #6䡚#10㻌 GS85 (R)

Wedge : TOUR WORLD TW-W Wedge : TOUR WORLD TW-W

䛆USLPGA money list䛇 䛆ROLEX Rankings䛇

(Major㻌 2 wins)

50° N.S.PRO 950GH (R) 54° N.S.PRO 950GH (R)

8 (USLPGA)

3 (ͤAs of October 1)

2011㻌 United States Women's Open Championship 1st place 2017㻌 ANA Inspiration 1st place