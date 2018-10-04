Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Honma Golf : So-Yeon Ryu wins Japan Women’s Open Golf Championship!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 04:58am CEST

1(:6 5(/($6(

October 3, 2018

Power of Team HONMA

So-Yeon Ryu wins

Japan Women's Open Golf Championship!!!

The second win in the season, the first Championship in the Japanese tour!!

HONMA GOLF CO., LTD. (Head office: Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 35F, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo; representative director & president: Yasuki Ito) congratulates Tour staffer So-Yeon Ryu on winning the Japan Women's Open Golf Championship at Chiba country club, Noda course in Chiba.

On the first day, So-Yeon Ryu started at the first place with 7 birdies and no bogy. Once she passed her place on the second day, but there was no fear in her golf that led her to the victory with 5 birdies and no body last day. She definitely proved her great golf as the top ranker!

TOUR WORLD × TEAM HONMA prove the high performance and strength on tours all over the world again this season, and we are hoping for your continuous support of TEAM HONMA.

Comment from So-Yeon Ryu

- I have participated many games held in Japan, but finally won the largest game "The Japan Women's Open Golf Championship".

In Japan, there is my club contract maker, HONMA GOLF, so I really wanted to win in the Japanese tour that has stayed in my mind all the time. I finally could achieve the dream that I am really happy for. HONMA clubs, which I have been fighting with for 10 years, gives me the best performance in return and confidence to fight in any major competitions. Thank you very much for always giving me the best support.-

So-Yeon Ryu

㻌 㻌 㻌 㻌 㻌 㻌 㻌 㻌 㻌 㻌 㻌 㻌 㻌 㻌 㻌

Date of Birth

June 29, 1990

Nationality

Seoul, Korea

Height

169cm

Club setting

1W :

TOUR WORLD TW727 455

9.5°

VIZARD YZ-55 (S)

FW:

TOUR WORLD TW737 FW

5W

VIZARD EX-C 55 (SR)

UT :

TOUR WORLD TW727 UT

22° 㻌㻌

VIZARD UT650

UT :

TOUR WORLD TW727 UT

25° 㻌㻌

VIZARD UT650

Iron :

TOUR WORLD TW737 V

#6#10 GS85 (R)

Wedge : TOUR WORLD TW-W Wedge : TOUR WORLD TW-W

USLPGA money list䛇 䛆ROLEX Rankings

(Major 2 wins)

50° N.S.PRO 950GH (R) 54° N.S.PRO 950GH (R)

  • 8 (USLPGA)

  • 3 (ͤAs of October 1)

2011 United States Women's Open Championship 1st place 2017 ANA Inspiration 1st place

Disclaimer

Honma Golf Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2018 02:57:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:23aAT HOME : TITLE At Home Opens New Home Décor Superstore in Garland
PU
05:17aColocation Data Centers Best Global Marketplace Search Directory Launched
AC
05:16aAT HOME : Opens New Home Décor Superstore in Garland
PR
05:15aSMOKE CARTEL : offering Unique and Cheap Dab Rigs
AQ
05:08aCOMPANHIA BRASILEIRA DE DISTRIBUICAO : Notice to the Market
PU
05:03aCRH : Roadwork will temporarily close Avenue A ramps, traffic lanes on K-61
AQ
05:01aKODIAK SCIENCES INC. : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
PR
05:01aEpsilon Embraces Juniper Networks’ Metro Fabric Solutions for 100GbE Global Network Expansion in the IoT Era
GL
05:01aNEWATER TECHNOLOGY INC : Newater Technology, Inc. Announces Termination of its Strategic Partnership with NW Blockchain Limited
AC
04:58aHONMA GOLF : So-Yeon Ryu wins Japan Women’s Open Golf Championship!
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP BILLITON PLC : BHP BILLITON : sees major copper demand boost from China's widening belt and road
2CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO INC : CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER : Glencore, Tohoku Electric set coal contract price at ..
3Barnes & Noble opts for strategic review after takeover interest
4TIANQI LITHIUM CORP : Chilean Court Weighs Chinese Investment in Country's Flagship Lithium Producer
5ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. judge says China's ZTE violated probation; extends monitor's term

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.