Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Honorees Announced For Diversity Honors Presented By Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to benefit Harvey Milk Foundation and The Pride Center at Equality Park On March 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 10:01am EST

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversity Honors, presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, has announced its honorees for this year's globally renowned celebration that benefits Harvey Milk Foundation and The Pride Center at Equality Park and recognizes those who are transforming lives by living authentically and advancing inclusiveness. The 5th anniversary gala taking place on March 30 at 7 p.m. will recognize TV personality, political blogger and best-selling author Meghan McCain as the recipient of the Harvey Milk Foundation Lilla Watson Medal.  Army Captain Jennifer Peace and Staff Sergeant Patricia King will receive the Harvey Milk Foundation Valor Award. Other honorees include Congressman Ted Deutch, Phill Wilson, former president and CEO of the Black AIDS Institute, and Tony Lima, executive director of SAVE plus the Wilton Manors City Commission will receive The Pride Center Alan Schubert Award of Excellence. The special event will be emceed by NBC 6 anchor Jamie Guirola with awards presented by Stuart Milk as the co-founder and Board President of the Harvey Milk Foundation.

Meghan McCain will be honored during Diversity Honors presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on March 30 to benefit the Harvey Milk Foundation and The Pride Center at Equality Park.

Meghan McCain is a co-host of ABC's The View and the daughter of Senator John McCain. Often said to possess the McCain "maverick gene," Meghan has no qualms saying what is on her mind and brags that she inherited "my dad's heartburn-inducing ability to say what he thinks." A powerful voice for women and Republicans, alike, McCain passionately advocates for women's issues, social issues and marriage equality. Prior to joining The View, McCain was a co-host on the afternoon talk program Outnumbered on the Fox News Channel. She was also a co-host on Pivot TV's late-night news program TakePart Live. McCain was also the creator, executive producer and host of the genre-busting docuseries Raising McCain which also aired on Pivot. An award-winning political blogger, McCain was a columnist for The Daily Beast and an MSNBC contributor. A New York Times best-selling author, McCain wrote and published her first book, "Dirty Sexy Politics: A True Story" in 2010 followed by a children's book, both of which were inspired by her time on the campaign trail during her father's presidential run. McCain's most recent book, "America, You Sexy Bitch: A Love Letter to Freedom," recounts the cross-country road trip that she and left-wing comedian Michael Ian Black embarked upon together in 2011.

This collaborative effort between the Harvey Milk Foundation and The Pride Center at Equality Park, along with generous support from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, has put South Florida on the international stage of LGBT+ rights and activism in honor of Harvey Milk, one of the first openly gay elected officials in the United States who was assassinated shortly after winning a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

The evening will commence with an elegant cocktail reception, dinner and an open bar followed by the awards presentation and live entertainment. A Stoli After-party will feature Debby Holiday, a multiple Billboard-charting dance artist/singer/songwriter, plus desserts, dancing and flowing spirits.

Diversity Honors, presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, is sponsored by DMK – Danne Montague-King, Norwegian Air Shuttle, Stoli Vodka, Levi's®, Macy's, Miami Foundation, GPR | Goodman Public Relations, Hotspots! magazine, Gold Coast magazine, NBC 6 South Florida, SunTrust, Ludwig Framemakers, It's Happening Out, Fast Printz, Lightship Media and Michael Murphy Photography.

Tickets are $250 at www.DiversityHonors.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Goodman, GPR│Goodman Public Relations, (954) 446-0806 michael@goodmanpr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honorees-announced-for-diversity-honors-presented-by-seminole-hard-rock-hotel--casino-to-benefit-harvey-milk-foundation-and-the-pride-center-at-equality-park-on-march-30-2019-300809028.html

SOURCE Harvey Milk Foundation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:15aBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : BNY Mellon Wins Two Honors at Annual Hedgeweek Global Awards
PU
10:15aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Gender Equality ETF Still Going Strong
PU
10:15aEARTHPORT : Lapse of Offer
PU
10:15aPRFOODS : Change in the managing board of Överumans Fisk Ab
PU
10:15aCSE New Listing - Softlab9 Software Solutions Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange - Video News Alert on Investmentpitch.com
NE
10:15aKION GROUP AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:13aKenolKobil shareholders agree to sell 97pc stake to French firm
AQ
10:11aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW is biggest U.S. automotive exporter by value for fifth year
RE
10:11aLeadership Advisory Firm ghSMART Wins #1 Ranking in the 2019 Vault Study of "Best Consulting Firms to Work For" in the Category of Interaction with Clients
PR
10:11aIndependent Bank Corporation Announces Date for Its First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
GL
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.