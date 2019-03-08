Honorees Announced For Diversity Honors Presented By Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to benefit Harvey Milk Foundation and The Pride Center at Equality Park On March 30, 2019

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diversity Honors, presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, has announced its honorees for this year's globally renowned celebration that benefits Harvey Milk Foundation and The Pride Center at Equality Park and recognizes those who are transforming lives by living authentically and advancing inclusiveness. The 5th anniversary gala taking place on March 30 at 7 p.m. will recognize TV personality, political blogger and best-selling author Meghan McCain as the recipient of the Harvey Milk Foundation Lilla Watson Medal. Army Captain Jennifer Peace and Staff Sergeant Patricia King will receive the Harvey Milk Foundation Valor Award. Other honorees include Congressman Ted Deutch, Phill Wilson, former president and CEO of the Black AIDS Institute, and Tony Lima, executive director of SAVE plus the Wilton Manors City Commission will receive The Pride Center Alan Schubert Award of Excellence. The special event will be emceed by NBC 6 anchor Jamie Guirola with awards presented by Stuart Milk as the co-founder and Board President of the Harvey Milk Foundation.

Meghan McCain is a co-host of ABC's The View and the daughter of Senator John McCain. Often said to possess the McCain "maverick gene," Meghan has no qualms saying what is on her mind and brags that she inherited "my dad's heartburn-inducing ability to say what he thinks." A powerful voice for women and Republicans, alike, McCain passionately advocates for women's issues, social issues and marriage equality. Prior to joining The View, McCain was a co-host on the afternoon talk program Outnumbered on the Fox News Channel. She was also a co-host on Pivot TV's late-night news program TakePart Live. McCain was also the creator, executive producer and host of the genre-busting docuseries Raising McCain which also aired on Pivot. An award-winning political blogger, McCain was a columnist for The Daily Beast and an MSNBC contributor. A New York Times best-selling author, McCain wrote and published her first book, "Dirty Sexy Politics: A True Story" in 2010 followed by a children's book, both of which were inspired by her time on the campaign trail during her father's presidential run. McCain's most recent book, "America, You Sexy Bitch: A Love Letter to Freedom," recounts the cross-country road trip that she and left-wing comedian Michael Ian Black embarked upon together in 2011.

This collaborative effort between the Harvey Milk Foundation and The Pride Center at Equality Park, along with generous support from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, has put South Florida on the international stage of LGBT+ rights and activism in honor of Harvey Milk, one of the first openly gay elected officials in the United States who was assassinated shortly after winning a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

The evening will commence with an elegant cocktail reception, dinner and an open bar followed by the awards presentation and live entertainment. A Stoli After-party will feature Debby Holiday, a multiple Billboard-charting dance artist/singer/songwriter, plus desserts, dancing and flowing spirits.

