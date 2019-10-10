Log in
Honworld : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

10/10/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Honworld Group Limited

老 恒 釀 造 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2226)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

References are made to the announcements of the Honworld Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 2 June 2016 and 23 June 2016 (the ''Announcements'') in relation to the subscription of new shares of the Company under general mandate (the ''Subscription'') and the annual report 2018 of the Company dated 29 March 2019 (the ''Annual Report''). Unless otherwise stated herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meanings as those defined in the Announcements and the Annual Report.

Further to the Annual Report, the Board wishes to provide the following supplemental information:

USE OF PROCEEDS OF THE SUBSCRIPTION

On 23 June 2016, the Company completed the Subscription. The Subscription can strengthen the Company's capital base and financial position. The Subscriber is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and its principal activity is owning and operating companies or businesses focused in the condiments market in the PRC. The net proceeds after deduction of relevant expenses (including but not limited to legal expenses and

disbursements) from the Subscription were approximately HK$356,100,000, representing a net price of approximately HK$5.935 per share. As at the date of the Annual Report, the breakdown of the use of proceeds from the Subscription are as follows:

Intended use

Amount utilised

The remaining balance

(Approximately

(Approximately

(Approximately

(Approximately

(Approximately

(Approximately

HK$ million)

RMB million)

HK$ million)

RMB million)

HK$ million)

RMB million)

Expansion of sales network

Advertising expenses

74.18

63.45

74.18

63.45

-

-

Marketing expenses

30.41

26.01

30.41

26.01

-

-

Salaries and wages for sales

employees

27.69

23.68

27.69

23.68

-

-

Travelling expenses

10.12

8.66

10.12

8.66

-

-

142.4

121.8

142.4

121.8

-

-

Expansion of production

facilities

Construction of new facilities

and purchases of basic

equipment

74.45

63.66

74.45

63.66

-

-

Purchases of equipment for

production of soy sauce

68.65

58.71

68.65

58.71

-

-

Purchases of equipment for

production of fermented

bean curd

35.00

29.93

35.00

29.93

-

-

178.1

152.3

178.1

152.3

-

-

General working capital

Purchases of packaging

materials

35.6

30.5

35.6

30.5

-

-

35.6

30.5

35.6

30.5

-

-

TOTAL

356.1

304.6

356.1

304.6

-

-

By order of the board of directors of

Honworld Group Limited

Chen Weizhong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Chen Weizhong, Sheng Mingjian and Wang Chao; and the non-executive Director of the Company is He Yuanchuan; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Shen Zhenchang, Ng Wing Fai and Sun Jiong.

Disclaimer

Honworld Group Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 11:00:04 UTC
