Hoover Ferguson : Expands Wine and Beverage IBCs in Australian and New Zealand Markets

Hoover Ferguson, a global leader in container and packaging solutions,
announced today that it is expanding its range of wine and distillery
Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) into the Australian and New Zealand
markets.
“The unprecedented growth of the boutique wine and distillery sector
across Australia and New Zealand has brought both opportunities and
challenges to our customers,” said Sonnie Groombridge, vice president of
APAC, Hoover Ferguson. “When sourcing beverage container solutions,
storage space shortages, a lack of high-quality products and lengthy
lead times for equipment being shipped from overseas all have had an
impact on wineries and breweries in the region. By positioning our fleet
of beverage containment solutions on the east and west coasts of
Australia, our customers can view our solutions in person and discuss
their requirements with Hoover Ferguson’s product experts.”
The product range includes a wide variety of beverage specification
stainless steel and poly IBCs, specifically designed and manufactured to
meet the high standards of the wine and spirits industries, offering the
ideal container solution for distilling, blending, fermentation and
short-term storage.
“This is a great opportunity to bring our market leading products to
customers in Australia and New Zealand,” said Arash Hassanian, senior
vice president of global sales & marketing, Hover Ferguson. “We
manufacture high-quality wine totes and fermentation tanks in our own
ISO 9001:2015 certified facility, allowing us to customize units to meet
the specific beverage containment requirements for all of our customers.”
Hoover Ferguson has four facilities across Australia and provides an
extensive fleet of offshore cargo carrying units (CCUs), workspace and
workshop modules, temperature control modules, Intermediate Bulk
Containers and chemical tanks.
About Hoover Ferguson
Hoover Ferguson is an integrated provider of chemical tanks, cargo
carrying units, catalyst bins, modular containers and other related
rental products and services to the global energy, petrochemical and
general industrial end markets. With a history dating back to 1911,
Hoover Ferguson provides its customers with comprehensive liquid, cargo,
waste and specialized container solutions as well as a range of
complementary services including cleaning, refurbishment,
recertification, transloading and logistics. For more information, visit
our website at www.hooverferguson.com.
