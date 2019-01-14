Hoover Ferguson : Expands Wine and Beverage IBCs in Australian and New Zealand Markets

Hoover Ferguson, a global leader in container and packaging solutions, announced today that it is expanding its range of wine and distillery Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) into the Australian and New Zealand markets.

“The unprecedented growth of the boutique wine and distillery sector across Australia and New Zealand has brought both opportunities and challenges to our customers,” said Sonnie Groombridge, vice president of APAC, Hoover Ferguson. “When sourcing beverage container solutions, storage space shortages, a lack of high-quality products and lengthy lead times for equipment being shipped from overseas all have had an impact on wineries and breweries in the region. By positioning our fleet of beverage containment solutions on the east and west coasts of Australia, our customers can view our solutions in person and discuss their requirements with Hoover Ferguson’s product experts.”

The product range includes a wide variety of beverage specification stainless steel and poly IBCs, specifically designed and manufactured to meet the high standards of the wine and spirits industries, offering the ideal container solution for distilling, blending, fermentation and short-term storage.

“This is a great opportunity to bring our market leading products to customers in Australia and New Zealand,” said Arash Hassanian, senior vice president of global sales & marketing, Hover Ferguson. “We manufacture high-quality wine totes and fermentation tanks in our own ISO 9001:2015 certified facility, allowing us to customize units to meet the specific beverage containment requirements for all of our customers.”

Hoover Ferguson has four facilities across Australia and provides an extensive fleet of offshore cargo carrying units (CCUs), workspace and workshop modules, temperature control modules, Intermediate Bulk Containers and chemical tanks.

About Hoover Ferguson

Hoover Ferguson is an integrated provider of chemical tanks, cargo carrying units, catalyst bins, modular containers and other related rental products and services to the global energy, petrochemical and general industrial end markets. With a history dating back to 1911, Hoover Ferguson provides its customers with comprehensive liquid, cargo, waste and specialized container solutions as well as a range of complementary services including cleaning, refurbishment, recertification, transloading and logistics. For more information, visit our website at www.hooverferguson.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005011/en/