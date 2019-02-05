Hoover Ferguson : Shortlisted for SPE's Offshore Achievement Awards

Hoover Ferguson, a global leader in tank & container solutions with more than 40 locations in 25 countries, has announced that it has been shortlisted in the Great Company (Large) Award category at the forthcoming SPE Aberdeen Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA).

The award recognizes excellence in large company performance in the offshore energy sector, and Hoover Ferguson is one of three companies to be nominated in the category.

“The OAA are long established and well-respected awards, and we are thrilled to have made it to the final list as a result of our contribution to the offshore industry as it is a testament to the hard work and commitment of all at Hoover Ferguson,” said David Mitchell, senior vice president of offshore, Hoover Ferguson. “Our operational excellence comes from passionate people, global processes and market leading equipment. By focusing on both our portfolio of product offerings and our extensive range of complementary services, we strive to provide a great customer experience, and this approach has played a major role in our growth over the last two years.”

The SPE Aberdeen Offshore Achievement Awards (OAA) have been celebrating outstanding contributions to the oil and gas and renewables industry for over 30 years. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony which will take place in Aberdeen on March 14, 2019.

