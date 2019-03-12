Log in
Hop Fung : DATE OF BOARD MEETING - Announcement

03/12/2019 | 07:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code: 2320

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Hop Fung Group Holdings Limited (the "Company", and its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on 27 March 2019 for the purpose of considering and approving the final results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2018 and recommendation of a final dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

By Order of the Board

Hui Yuen Li

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 12 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Hui Sum Ping

Hui Sum Tai Hui Yuen Li

Independent Non-executive Directors: Chee Man Sang, Eric

Wong Chu Leung Chau Suk Ming

Disclaimer

Hop Fung Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 10:57:31 UTC
