Hop Fung : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019

INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Directors did not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30th June, 2019 (six months ended 30th June, 2018: nil).

BUSINESS REVIEW

Due to the trade war between China and the US, and the ongoing "supply-side" reforms in China, the corrugated packaging business in China became even more challenging. Although the Chinese economy continues to grow, the trade war between China and the US had resulted in the loss of orders for companies, and some companies have withdrawn their business from China altogether. Demand for corrugated packaging saw a noticeable decline in the Chinese market. This plus increased efforts by the Chinese government on supply-side reforms have further eroded import volumes for wastepaper. Domestic wastepaper supply is inadequate for production demand, with the entire corrugated packaging industry hard hit as a result.

As the Group's upstream business did not have enough supply of wastepaper (main raw material) to make containerboard for the downstream business making corrugated paper boards and boxes, the Group was forced acquire containerboard from overseas suppliers. The Group's overseas purchases were almost entirely denominated in US dollars, but our revenue largely come from domestic sales denominated in Renminbi, and the fluctuation in Renminbi exchange rates had an impact on the Group's cost structure. The Renminbi to US dollars exchange rate appreciated slightly in the first quarter of 2019 but by the second quarter had fallen back down to levels below the start of the year. Although costs of raw materials (wastepaper and containerboard) fell in the first half, this was not enough to offset the impact of fluctuating exchange rates. Moreover, the Group also faced headwinds from negative jaws as selling costs fell by a lower percentage than the decline in revenue.

The Group's revenue in the first half of 2019 fell by 6.6% compared to the first half of 2018, primarily due to lower average selling prices and a fall in the Renminbi exchange rate, which was not fully offset by an increase in the total sales volume. Upstream containerboard and downstream corrugated packaging business accounted for 49.6% and 50.4% of total revenue respectively. In the first half of 2019, upstream and downstream revenue rose by 63.2% and fell by 34.3%, respectively, compared to the same period of last year.

Given lower production costs in the first half of 2019, the Group's inventory, trade receivables and trade payables all fell at the end of June 2019, and our inventory levels decreased significantly due to a lack of wastepaper for production. Given the Group's strong working capital situation, the Group's total gearing ratio remained extremely low at the end of June 2019, and was in a net cash position (total bank balances and cash exceeding total bank borrowings), with minimal bad debts and as a whole on a very solid financial footing.