Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hop Fung : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 05:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Six months ended

30.6.2019

30.6.2018

Change

HK$ million

HK$ million

Revenue

596.9

638.9

-6.6%

EBITDA

50.4

71.0

-29.0%

Profit for the period

1.7

20.2

-91.6%

30.6.2019

31.12.2018

Change

Gearing ratio

13.3%

14.3%

-1.0pp

Net gearing ratio

-4.9%*

0.1%

-5.0pp

*

represents total bank balances and cash exceeding total bank borrowings

- 1 -

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Hop Fung Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") for the six months ended 30th June, 2019 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the six months ended 30th June, 2019

Six months ended

30.6.2019

30.6.2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

3

596,889

638,922

Cost of sales

(526,611)

(548,390)

Gross profit

70,278

90,532

Other income

11,080

13,416

Selling and distribution costs

(22,045)

(25,353)

Administrative expenses

(44,074)

(42,983)

Other expenses

(9,225)

(9,646)

Finance costs

(2,916)

(1,757)

Profit before taxation

4

3,098

24,209

Income tax expense

5

(1,378)

(4,003)

Profit for the period, attributable to

1,720

owners of the Company

20,206

Other comprehensive income for the period:

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising from

211

translation of foreign operations

41,533

Total comprehensive income for the period,

1,931

attributable to owners of the Company

61,739

Dividends paid

6

-

63,746

HK cents

HK cents

Earnings per share

7

0.21

- basic

2.54

- diluted

0.21

-

- 2 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 30th June, 2019

30.6.2019

31.12.2018

Notes

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Non-current assets

1,367,834

Property, plant and equipment

1,394,531

Right-of-use assets

26,074

-

Prepaid lease payments on land use rights

-

21,000

Deposits paid for the acquisition of property,

23,729

plant and equipment

-

1,417,637

1,415,531

Current assets

138,738

Inventories

258,661

Trade and other receivables

8

142,355

174,875

Deposits and prepayments

20,775

20,363

Prepaid lease payments on land use rights

-

549

Bank balances and cash

285,656

219,398

587,524

673,846

Current liabilities

140,358

Trade, bills and other payables

9

232,030

Lease liabilities

4,301

-

Taxation payable

12,787

12,666

Unsecured bank borrowings

175,333

166,333

332,779

411,029

Net current assets

254,745

262,817

Total assets less current liabilities

1,672,382

1,678,348

Capital and reserves

81,764

Share capital

79,682

Reserves

1,483,012

1,470,540

Total equity, attributable to owners of the Company

1,564,776

1,550,222

Non-current liabilities

498

Lease liabilities

-

Unsecured bank borrowings

33,056

54,722

Deferred taxation

74,052

73,404

107,606

128,126

1,672,382

1,678,348

- 3 -

Notes:

  1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
    The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 Interim Financial Reporting issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA").
  2. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
    The accounting policies used in the preparation of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31st December, 2018, except as described below. The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31st December, 2018.
    In the current interim period, the Group has applied, for the first time, the following new and amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the HKICPA:

HKFRS 16 HK(IFRIC) - Int 23 Amendments to HKFRS 9 Amendments to HKAS 19 Amendments to HKAS 28 Amendments to HKFRSs

Leases

Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2015 - 2017 Cycle

The application of the above new and amendments to HKFRSs in the current interim period has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions and/or on the disclosures set out in these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

- 4 -

3. SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Group's manufacturing operations are all located in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC").

The Group's reportable and operating segments are categorised into the manufacture and sale of:

  • Containerboard - corrugating medium and linerboard
  • Corrugated packaging - corrugated paper boards and carton boxes

The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue and results by reportable and operating segments:

Segment revenues and results

For the six months ended 30th June, 2019 (Unaudited)

Corrugated

Segment

Containerboard

Packaging

total

Eliminations

Consolidated

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

REVENUE

External sales

296,153

300,736

596,889

-

596,889

Inter-segment sales

147,723

-

147,723

(147,723)

-

Total

443,876

300,736

744,612

(147,723)

596,889

RESULT

Segment profit

13,639

10,848

24,487

-

24,487

Central administrative

expenses

(18,473)

Finance costs

(2,916)

Profit before taxation

3,098

- 5 -

For the six months ended 30th June, 2018 (Unaudited)

Corrugated

Segment

Containerboard

Packaging

total

Eliminations

Consolidated

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

HK$'000

REVENUE

External sales

181,425

457,497

638,922

-

638,922

Inter-segment sales

176,371

-

176,371

(176,371)

-

Total

357,796

457,497

815,293

(176,371)

638,922

RESULT

Segment profit

18,608

29,576

48,184

-

48,184

Central administrative

expenses

(22,218)

Finance costs

(1,757)

Profit before taxation

24,209

Inter-segment sales are charged at prevailing market rates.

4. PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

Six months ended

30.6.2019 30.6.2018

HK$'000 HK$'000

(Unaudited) (Unaudited)

Profit before taxation has been arrived at

after charging (crediting):

Cost of inventories recognised as expenses

526,611

548,390

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

44,428

44,725

Release of prepaid lease payments on land use rights

-

298

Interest income

(877)

(1,457)

- 6 -

5.

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

Six months ended

30.6.2019

30.6.2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Current tax:

Hong Kong Profits Tax

298

359

PRC Enterprise Income Tax

432

1,656

730

2,015

Deferred tax

648

1,988

1,378

4,003

Hong Kong Profits Tax is calculated at 16.5% of the estimated assessable profit for both periods.

The Macau subsidiaries of the Group incorporated under Decree-Law no.58/99/M are exempted from Macau complementary tax (Macau income tax) as long as they comply with the relevant regulations and do not sell their products to a Macau resident.

Under the law of the PRC on Enterprise Income Tax (the "EIT Law") and Implementation Regulation of the EIT Law, the tax rate of the PRC subsidiaries is 25% from 1st January, 2008 onwards.

6. DIVIDENDS

The Directors did not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30th June, 2019 and six months ended 30th June, 2018.

- 7 -

7. EARNINGS PER SHARE

The calculation of the earnings per share attributable to the owners of the Company is based on the following data:

Six months ended

30.6.2019

30.6.2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Earnings

Earnings for the purposes of basic and diluted earnings per share

1,720

20,206

30.6.2019

30.6.2018

Number of shares

Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of

basic earnings per share

803,265,547

796,824,000

Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares in respect of share options

403,897

-

Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of

diluted earnings per share

803,669,444

796,824,000

8.

TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

30.6.2019

31.12.2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Trade receivables

144,164

176,499

Less: allowance for credit losses

(2,433)

(2,433)

141,731

174,066

Other receivables

624

809

Total trade and other receivables

142,355

174,875

- 8 -

The Group allows credit periods ranging from 5 to 120 days to its trade customers which may be extended to selected trade customers depending on their trade volume and history of settlement with the Group. The following is an aged analysis of trade receivables net of allowance for credit losses presented based on the invoice date, which approximates the respective revenue recognition dates, at the end of the reporting period:

30.6.2019

31.12.2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Within 30 days

140,463

172,181

31-60 days

1,268

1,480

61-90 days

-

405

141,731

174,066

Included in the Group's trade receivable balance are debtors with an aggregate carrying amount of HK$32,219,000 (31st December, 2018: HK$30,362,000) which were past due at the reporting date. Such amount relates to a number of independent customers that have good trade and payment records with the Group. There has not been a significant change in credit quality of the relevant customers and the Group believes that the balances are still recoverable. The Group does not hold any collateral over these balances. The average age of these receivables is 48 days (31st December, 2018: 45 days) based on invoice dates.

9. TRADE, BILLS AND OTHER PAYABLES

The suppliers of the Group grant credit periods ranging from 30 to 90 days. The following is an aged analysis of trade and bills payables presented based on the invoice date at the end of the reporting period:

30.6.2019

31.12.2018

HK$'000

HK$'000

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Current

17,837

86,254

Overdue 1 to 30 days

72

327

Overdue 31 to 60 days

11

270

Overdue for more than 60 days

832

1,449

Trade and bills payables

18,752

88,300

Payables for the acquisition of property, plant and equipment

16,930

19,207

PRC duties payables

31,579

30,215

Other payables and accrued charges

73,097

94,308

140,358

232,030

The average credit period on purchases of goods is 38 days (31st December, 2018: 29 days). The Group has financial risk management policies in place to ensure that all payables are within the credit time frame.

- 9 -

INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Directors did not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30th June, 2019 (six months ended 30th June, 2018: nil).

BUSINESS REVIEW

Due to the trade war between China and the US, and the ongoing "supply-side" reforms in China, the corrugated packaging business in China became even more challenging. Although the Chinese economy continues to grow, the trade war between China and the US had resulted in the loss of orders for companies, and some companies have withdrawn their business from China altogether. Demand for corrugated packaging saw a noticeable decline in the Chinese market. This plus increased efforts by the Chinese government on supply-side reforms have further eroded import volumes for wastepaper. Domestic wastepaper supply is inadequate for production demand, with the entire corrugated packaging industry hard hit as a result.

As the Group's upstream business did not have enough supply of wastepaper (main raw material) to make containerboard for the downstream business making corrugated paper boards and boxes, the Group was forced acquire containerboard from overseas suppliers. The Group's overseas purchases were almost entirely denominated in US dollars, but our revenue largely come from domestic sales denominated in Renminbi, and the fluctuation in Renminbi exchange rates had an impact on the Group's cost structure. The Renminbi to US dollars exchange rate appreciated slightly in the first quarter of 2019 but by the second quarter had fallen back down to levels below the start of the year. Although costs of raw materials (wastepaper and containerboard) fell in the first half, this was not enough to offset the impact of fluctuating exchange rates. Moreover, the Group also faced headwinds from negative jaws as selling costs fell by a lower percentage than the decline in revenue.

The Group's revenue in the first half of 2019 fell by 6.6% compared to the first half of 2018, primarily due to lower average selling prices and a fall in the Renminbi exchange rate, which was not fully offset by an increase in the total sales volume. Upstream containerboard and downstream corrugated packaging business accounted for 49.6% and 50.4% of total revenue respectively. In the first half of 2019, upstream and downstream revenue rose by 63.2% and fell by 34.3%, respectively, compared to the same period of last year.

Given lower production costs in the first half of 2019, the Group's inventory, trade receivables and trade payables all fell at the end of June 2019, and our inventory levels decreased significantly due to a lack of wastepaper for production. Given the Group's strong working capital situation, the Group's total gearing ratio remained extremely low at the end of June 2019, and was in a net cash position (total bank balances and cash exceeding total bank borrowings), with minimal bad debts and as a whole on a very solid financial footing.

- 10 -

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Operating results

Revenue fell from HK$638.9 million in the first half of 2018 to HK$596.9 million in the first half of 2019. Such a 6.6% decrease was primarily due to average selling price reduction in the first half of 2019, though the overall sales volume rose. The extent of the fall in selling price was larger than that in cost of sales, leading to a drop in gross profit of 22.3%. Gross profit fell from HK$90.5 million to HK$70.3 million. Gross profit margin decreased from 14.2% to 11.8%.

Other income fell HK$2.3 million, from HK$13.4 million to HK$11.1 million. It was mainly arisen from less tax refund from the PRC Government in the first half of 2019.

Selling and distribution costs fell 13.4%, decreasing from HK$25.4 million to HK$22.0 million. The fall was attributed to the decrease in transportation cost which was in line with decrease in revenue in the first half of 2019.

Administrative expenses rose from HK$43.0 million to HK$44.1 million. The increase of 2.6% was predominantly due to the share based payment in the first half of 2019.

Other expenses decreased from HK$9.6 million to HK$9.2 million. It was mainly due to a fall in China duty and charges in the first half of 2019.

The rise in finance costs from HK$1.8 to HK$2.9 million, was owing to the increase in interest rates and average bank borrowing level in the first half of 2019.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) decreased HK$20.6 million, from HK$71.0 million to HK$50.4 million. Profit for the period fell 18.5 million, from HK$20.2 million to HK$1.7 million, representing a decrease of 91.6%. Basic earnings per share decreased from 2.54 HK cents to 0.21 HK cents.

- 11 -

Liquidity, financial and capital resources

At 30th June, 2019, the Group's total cash and cash equivalents were HK$285.7 million (31st December, 2018: HK$219.4 million) which was mostly denominated in Renminbi. The surge was primarily due to selling of a substantial level of inventories in the first half of 2019.

Net current assets and current ratio of the Group as at 30th June, 2019 were HK$254.7 million (31st December, 2018: HK$262.8 million) and 1.77 (31st December, 2018: 1.64) respectively.

The Group spent HK$43.0 million on capital expenditure, basically for general maintenance and deposit paid for acquiring pulp-making machinery in the first half of 2019.

The average inventory, debtors and creditors turnover days were 77 days (31st December, 2018: 65 days), 48 days (31st December, 2018: 45 days) and 38 days (31st December, 2018: 29 days) respectively.

The total bank borrowings reduced to HK$208.4 million as at 30th June, 2019 (31st December, 2018: HK$221.1 million). Gearing ratio fell from 14.3% to 13.3%. Net cash of HK$77.3 million (total bank balances and cash less total bank borrowing) was recorded as at 30th June, 2019. The current bank borrowings rose HK$9.0 million and non-current bank borrowings fell HK$21.7 million.

Contingent liabilities

The tax audits conducted by the Inland Revenue Department (the "IRD") on the Company and its subsidiaries for the years of assessment 2004/2005 to 2012/2013 are still on-going. The IRD had issued protective assessments for the years of assessment 2004/2005 to 2012/2013 to certain subsidiaries of the Group. Objections were lodged against all these assessments. The Directors of the Company has assessed the financial impact of the application of HK(IFRIC)- Int 23 and anticipate that the effect will be immaterial to the Group.

OUTLOOK

Given the increasingly interconnected global economy, the ongoing trade war between China and the US will weigh on the global economy, and the Chinese economy is still expected to be impacted. The Group's performance will furthermore be affected by the depreciation of the Renminbi. To meet the challenge of a shortage of raw materials, the Group has decided to move some production processes overseas, with plans to build new plants overseas to convert wastepaper into pulp for delivery into China for production of containerboard. This would allow our existing production lines to be fully utilized in order to reduce costs and improve efficiency. The Group is also planning technological improvements on our production lines to make more high value-added products and offset the pressure from failing to transfer higher costs to buyers.

- 12 -

The Group will continue to grasp the advantages and opportunities afforded by our vertically integrated business model, and maintain our stable financial situation and operating infrastructure, and deliver satisfactory returns to our shareholders. At the same time, the Group will raise our attention on environmental protection in order to give back to the community.

HUMAN RESOURCES

As at 30th June, 2019, the Group employed a total workforce of around 1,050 full time staff (31st December, 2018: 1,050). Competitive remuneration packages were offered to employees. The Group may also grant share options and discretionary bonuses to eligible employees based on the performance of the Group and individuals.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The audit committee comprises three independent non-executive directors namely, Messrs. Chee Man Sang, Eric, Wong Chu Leung and Chau Suk Ming. The audit committee has reviewed with the management this results announcement and the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 30th June, 2019 and has discussed risk management, internal control and financial reporting matters including the review of accounting practices and principles adopted by the Group.

PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SHARES

There was no purchase, sale or redemption of the Company's listed securities by the Company or any of its subsidiaries during the six months ended 30th June, 2019.

MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS

The Company has adopted its own code of conduct regarding Directors' dealings in the Company's securities on terms no less exacting than the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Directors strive to maintain high standards of corporate governance to enhance shareholder value and safeguard shareholder interests. The corporate governance principles of the Company emphasize the importance of a quality Board, effective internal controls and accountability to shareholders. The Company has met the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code contained in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange throughout the six months ended 30th June, 2019, except with the following deviations:

- 13 -

Code Provision A.2.1

  • Code Provision A.2.1 stipulates that the division of responsibilities between the chairman and the chief executive officer should be clearly established and set out in writing.
  • There are no written terms on division of responsibilities between the chairman and the chief executive officer. The Directors consider that the responsibilities of the chairman and the chief executive officer respectively are clear and distinctive and hence written terms thereof are not necessary.

Code Provision B.1.2

  • A deviation from the code provision B.1.2 is that the remuneration committee of the Company reviews and makes recommendations to the Directors on the remuneration packages of the directors only but not the senior management.
  • Currently, the remuneration of the senior management is attended by the chairman and the chief executive officer of the Company.

Code Provision C.3.3

  • Code Provision C.3.3 stipulates that the audit committee must meet, at least twice a year, with a company's auditor.
  • Since the Company has not engaged its auditor to review the financial information in its interim report, the audit committee has met with the Company's auditor once a year to discuss matters arising from the audit of the Company's annual results and other matters the auditor may wish to raise. The audit committee has met with the Company's auditor once during the six months ended 30th June, 2019.

PUBLICATION OF RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND INTERIM REPORT

This results announcement is published on the Company's website (www.hopfunggroup.com) and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (the "HKEX") (www.hkexnews.hk).

The interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30th June, 2019 will be dispatched to the Company's shareholders in September 2019 and it will be available at the Company's website and HKEX's website.

- 14 -

APPRECIATION

The Directors would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere thanks to our shareholders and all other associates for their supports and to our staff for their commitment and diligence during the period.

On behalf of the Board

Hui Sum Ping

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29th August, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Messrs. Hui Sum Ping, Hui Sum Tai and Miss Hui Yuen Li and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Messrs. Chee Man Sang, Eric, Wong Chu Leung and Chau Suk Ming.

- 15 -

Disclaimer

Hop Fung Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 09:45:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:05aHERITAGE COMMERCE CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:05aOKTA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:05aAAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06:05aPresidio, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Fiscal 2019 Results
GL
06:04aDYNATRONICS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aREATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aCAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aHOME BANCORP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:04aRENEWABLE ENERGY & POWER, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's $63 Billion Bet Gone Wrong -- WSJ
2RENAULT : RENAULT : FRENCH BRED
3VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : cuts jobs in Denmark on low European demand
4Tesla rolls out insurance in California
5APPLE : APPLE : Set to Roll Out Online Sales in India -Bloomberg

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group